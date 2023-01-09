Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Erika Girardi Responds to Lisa Rinna's Exit From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Slams Lisa Vanderpump
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is saying goodbye to Lisa Rinna, and her former co-star Erika Girardi has some things to say about it. Girardi opened up to TMZ about losing her friend on the show. Erika doesn't believe anyone can replace Rinna on the Bravo reality series. "They...
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia
If you’ve been missing a little dose of Eva Marcille, aka Eva The Diva, she’s back and better than ever. The former America’s Next Top Model winner appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend back in Season 10 before snatching a peach and becoming a full-time Housewife for Seasons 11 and 12. […] The post Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today
It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them
One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
bravotv.com
The Gorga Family Had an Incredible First Christmas in Their New House (PICS)
Melissa Gorga and her family celebrated Christmas Eve with a seemingly endless dinner, festive fashion, and plenty of sprinkle cookies. After Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids moved into their new house in November, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family wasted no time decorating the abode for Christmas. After seeing their lavish holiday setup, including white lights outlining the exterior of their home and multiple stunning Christmas trees inside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they hosted a perfectly over-the-top dinner for their first Christmas Eve in the home.
bravotv.com
Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party
The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson
The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Comments / 6