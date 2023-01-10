ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Tiny Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 25 Incredibly Interesting Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

By Dave Stopera
1. This, in all its 1912 glory, is what a first-class suite looked like on the Titanic :

It's a replica, obviously.

2. In a French deck of playing cards, instead of seeing J, Q, and K, you'll see V, D, and R:

I mean, yes, French is a different language from English, but this is my dumb brain we're talking about here, remember?

3. There are some German bars that have sinks designed specifically for puking in:

The handles are a tasteful touch.

4. This is what cigarette smoke does to a wall:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2M3n_0k8jCJ8G00
5. These were some of the job necessities for a TWA flight attendant in the 1940s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35m2ve_0k8jCJ8G00
6. Cement trucks and other giant trucks can have student drivers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPUdi_0k8jCJ8G00
7. This is what Charlie Chaplin looked like as a young man:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KZV5_0k8jCJ8G00

Chuck was out there looking like the most annoying guy in your Intro to Philosophy class.

8. For reference, here's how you're probably used to remembering Charlie Chaplin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMjIo_0k8jCJ8G00
9. And just for good measure, here's what an eightysomething Charlie Chaplin looked like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33w3g4_0k8jCJ8G00
10. Michelangelo's "David" is gigantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9hVg_0k8jCJ8G00
11. There's a device called a VeinViewer that shows doctors and nurses where your veins are located:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYqdG_0k8jCJ8G00
12. Cuttlefish have W-shaped pupils:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5Np7_0k8jCJ8G00
13. This is the 2.7 mm Kolibri, the world's smallest pistol:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAANr_0k8jCJ8G00

Learn more about it here .

14. This is one of the few known photos of Vincent van Gogh, shown here at age 20:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfDfH_0k8jCJ8G00
15. Rainbows can happen at night. When they do, they're called "moonbows":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DptaF_0k8jCJ8G00
16. Garlic can be just one giant clove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoLNI_0k8jCJ8G00

The perfect amount.

17. This is what a close-up of a line drawn with a red crayon on a piece of paper looks like under a microscope:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x49xS_0k8jCJ8G00
18. A PlayStation 5 controller has tiny little PlayStation buttons all over it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415XmF_0k8jCJ8G00
19. The man on the left, Muggsy Bogues, played in the NBA almost twice as long as the man on the right, Yao Ming:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCUGg_0k8jCJ8G00

Both legends in their own right, Muggsy played for 14 years, while Yao played for eight seasons.

20. This is what a 100-sided die looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lq8c_0k8jCJ8G00
21. Wrenches, my boy...wrenches can be really, really big:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOX4T_0k8jCJ8G00
22. You can buy at-home tests that test for both COVID-19 and the flu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YEKo_0k8jCJ8G00
23. People can have a uvula that's split right down the middle, creating a double, or bifid, uvula:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hTVe_0k8jCJ8G00
24. This is what a ballpoint pen looks like under an electron microscope:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340SRk_0k8jCJ8G00
25. And finally, this is what a, uh, whale's you-know-what looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ex4e1_0k8jCJ8G00

You needed to know this, right? RIGHT?!

