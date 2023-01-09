Read full article on original website
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge this year and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around this year, and which have faded.
Who Needs a Tent? These Luxury Domes Let You Glamp in Washington’s Mountains in Style
A new mountain-side campsite wants to bring group glamping to new heights—literally. Dubbed Oculis Lodge, the seven-acre site in Washington’s Cascade mountains is now taking reservations for its unique brand of dome-shaped vacation homes. The site’s units, which are designed to mimic an egg, each span 700 square feet, offering enough space for you and five friends to camp in style. The 30 x 15-foot pods offer a host of luxe amenities, including your own furnished two-story dome, a patio with a fire pit, outdoor jacuzzi and private sauna. Situated amid undeveloped land, the campsite is aiming to lure glampers...
Organize your small front entryway in minutes with these 12 picks
Organize your front entryway with these helpful shoe racks, shelves, and storage benches. No matter how tiny your space is, these pieces will tidy it
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Unexpected Paint Color Brings This Drab All-Beige Dining Room to Life
If you’ve been looking for the inspiration and motivation to repaint a white wall in a punchy paint color, let this be it. Homeowner Robin Hansen’s dining room started out the way many dining rooms start out: pretty bare bones. “The whole condo was all done in bland landlord beige, and the whole place had off-white wall-to-wall carpet — including the three bathrooms!” Robin says.
tinyhousetalk.com
Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska
Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
I wanted a posh wooden dining table but saved £700 creating one myself using £15 paint
A SAVVY spender managed to save £700 taking up the DIY challenge to revamp her dining table rather than splurging on a posh new one. Kerry Green, 49, from Hull decided to upgrade her furniture herself rather than splashing out on a fancy table. The mum-of-four and works as...
homedit.com
Cottage Style House: History of This Charming House Type
A cottage-style house is a quaint and small structure dating back to the Middle Ages in Europe. Workers of the land created these small dwellings to keep them warm and dry. They built the homes from local materials like thatch, stone, and wood. They also made the cottages self-sufficient, equipping them with gardens for food and a well for water.
archpaper.com
AN Interior in conversation with Luca Nichetto
To hear from leading voices at the intersection of architecture and design, AN Interior is happy to introduce Friday Favorites, a weekly series of conversations between AN’s Market Editor Sophie Aliece Hollis and innovators in the multifaceted realms of architecture, design, manufacturing, interiors, art, fashion, and more. To kick things off, we begin with a conversation from our year-end Best of 2022 issue. This publication honors the winners, honorable mentions, and editors’ picks from The Architect’s Newspaper’s three awards programs: Best of Practice, Best of Products, and Best of Design. To introduce the winners of the Best of Products Awards, Hollis sat down with Italian product designer Luca Nichetto of Nichetto Studio to discuss his recent endeavors and his thoughts on the interdisciplinary cultures of products, space, color, and more.
Before and After: A Plain White Bathroom Gets a Rustic-Meets-Modern Redo with Cozy Cabin Vibes
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
yachtingmagazine.com
Vripack’s Defender Based on the Doggersbank
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The Dutch design studio Vripack has announced details about the Defender, a yacht based on the firm’s long-popular Doggersbank model. Alia Yachts in Turkey...
