The It List: Jeremy Renner returns in Taylor Sheridan's 'Mayor of Kingstown,' Mindy Kaling's 'Scooby-Doo!' prequel 'Velma' debuts, Christina Hall heads to Tennessee on 'Christina in the Country' and all the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 9, 2023

Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series
Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
Golden Globes: Dahmer's Evan Peters Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series
Evan Peters struck gold this year at the Golden Globes: The American Horror Story veteran won the Globe for best actor in a limited series for playing the title role in Netflix’s Dahmer. Peters thanked Netflix, executive producer Ryan Murphy, the cast and crew and his family and friends before adding: “Last and most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.” He topped fellow nominees Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London & Jonah Hill Star In Hilariously Awkward ’You People’ Trailer
Jonah Hill faces off against potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in hilariously awkward 'You People' trailer
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton's 'sadness' has affected him in real life: 'It's weighed on my life a bit'
Bentley has been portraying the adopted Dutton son in the Paramount Network drama since it debuted and said that "Jamie's sadness permeates my life."
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Handed Harrison Ford This Iconic Role Long Before He Joined the Sheridanverse in ‘1923’
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner was the first big name to join the Sheridanverse, paving the way for others like Harrison Ford in ‘1923’ to follow.
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’: See Steve Guttenberg Recreate ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Moment (VIDEO)
The Goldbergs is staying true to its throwback format with the inclusion of upcoming guest star Steve Guttenberg, who is bringing a touch of Three Men and a Baby to the ABC comedy. Set to reprise his role as Dr. Katman in the ’80s-set sitcom, Guttenberg helps recreate Three Men...
Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer
“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one too gory to show in the trailer, apparently. Kaling, who is also an executive-producer on the series, stars alongside Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne. Velma‘s 10-episode first season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End
Although Yellowstone is nowhere close to being over, co-creator/EP Taylor Sheridan might already know how his hit drama should end. At a panel for the series at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles Friday, star Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) acknowledged that Sheridan already has a series finale in mind for the popular Paramount Network drama, according to Deadline. “He has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it,” says Bentley. “That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how.” The actor was joined on the panel...
Kerry Washington To Exec Produce, Star In Tyler Perry’s Netflix WWII Pic ‘Six Triple Eight’; Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon & Oprah Winfrey Among Others Set
Kerry Washington (The School for Good and Evil) will exec produce and star in Six Triple Eight — the WWII drama that Tyler Perry is writing, directing and producing for Netflix, which has now entered production. She’s joined in the ensemble by such screen icons as Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie), Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise) and Oprah Winfrey (Selma). Others set include Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk), Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman’s Blues), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!), Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Pepi Sonuga (Pam & Tommy), Jay Reeves (Safety), Jeanté Godlock (Daybreak), Moriah Brown...
Bustle
The Velma Voice Cast Features Glee, Succession, & Disney Channel Stars
The first episode of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! aired more than 50 years ago, but the Mystery Machine is still cruising steadily along. Mindy Kaling plays the titular teen detective in HBO Max’s Velma series, which “unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers,” per the streamer.
Inside Kelsey Grammer’s ‘Z-list,’ ‘low budget’ ‘Frasier’ reboot
Oh, what fresh hell is this? Paramount+ is set to drop its “Frasier” reboot, a revival of the hit ’90s sitcom that features Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane. Grammer, 67, is the only star from the “Cheers” spinoff announced to return, and the forthcoming show seems to look lackluster and low-budget, sources told RadarOnline. “With the Paramount+ ‘Frasier’ reboot, you’re getting the actor you know and love in his most famous role, but you’re not getting much else,” an insider claimed. “There will be no lavish sets and none of the beloved faces fans held dear. Even the writers and producers are...
