The It List: Jeremy Renner returns in Taylor Sheridan's 'Mayor of Kingstown,' Mindy Kaling's 'Scooby-Doo!' prequel 'Velma' debuts, Christina Hall heads to Tennessee on 'Christina in the Country' and all the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 9, 2023

Although Yellowstone is nowhere close to being over, co-creator/EP Taylor Sheridan might already know how his hit drama should end. At a panel for the series at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles Friday, star Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) acknowledged that Sheridan already has a series finale in mind for the popular Paramount Network drama, according to Deadline. “He has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it,” says Bentley. “That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how.” The actor was joined on the panel...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO