Police respond to Midtown crash early Thursday morning
A person is in the hospital after a crash in Midtown Thursday morning.
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
edglentoday.com
Cold Case Since 2004: DNA Breakthrough Leads To Arrest In Alton Woman's Murder
MARYLAND HEIGHTS - DNA breakthroughs are solving many cold cases throughout the nation in this day and age. On Wednesday, a DNA discovery led to charges of a then Maryland Heights man - Mike A. Clardy - with the 2004 cold case murder of an Alton woman, Deanna Denise Howland.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
KMOV
Family recounts being carjacked while dropping kids off at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family is still shaken up after getting their car stolen as they were dropping off three young children at a local daycare center. It happened in the parking lot of Guardian Angel Settlement Association just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. “When he got in...
Man found dead, slumped over in car after shooting in Ferguson Monday night
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department's Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man dead, slumped over in a car in St. Louis County. According to a press release from the police department, police have classified the shooting as a homicide murder in...
Victim's family is hopeful after police identify hit-and-run suspect 1 year after Florissant mom died
ST. LOUIS — The past year has been a heart-wrenching for the family of Shawntae Herron. "I'm just starting to grieve and it's very hard," Tiffany Love said. "My mama was beautiful, and I think about her every day," Taira Herron said. Tears poured from Tiara Herron's eyes when...
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV
Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
KSDK
More information released in 2004 murder of woman found dismembered in Wright City
In this 2016 report, authorities released the identity of a woman found dismembered at a rest stop in Wright City in 2004. A man was charged Wednedsay in her death.
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
KMOV
Jefferson County jury convicts Fenton man in DWI crash that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man who was accused of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting...
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
Tractor-trailer crashes in overnight accident in north St. Louis
Overnight, a tractor-trailer crashed in north St. Louis.
St. Louis Veterinary Clinic Robbed of Drugs at Gunpoint
Police say four or five armed men robbed the City Paws Veterinary Clinic yesterday evening
Hundreds sign petition to end illegal dumping in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — On Tuesday, old couches, TVs and garbage bags were scattered throughout Washington Avenue in East St. Louis. The abandoned trash is what Robert Owens faces every day when he looks out over his backyard. "It is a very sore eye, to the neighborhood, to...
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
