Read full article on original website
Related
Can sipping more water slow aging and even death?
How much water should you drink? Why is hydration important for health? A new study says there are health benefits to drinking enough water.
5 things a cardiologist would never do because they put your heart health at risk
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
Who Should Get Weight Loss Drugs? Why People With Obesity Can’t Access Ozempic, Mounjaro
New drugs for type 2 diabetes are also safe and highly effective at helping people with obesity lose weight. But diabetes drug shortages, driven in part by people seeking the drugs for off-label cosmetic weight loss, leave fewer options for patients with clinical needs. Those patients also face cost barriers,...
Prevention
New Weight-Loss Drug Tirzepatide Is Effective but Unaffordable for Most
The FDA is expected to approve tirzepatide for weight loss this year. Clinical trials found patients lost an average of 22.5% of their body weight on the drug. The drug is not expected to be affordable for most. A drug currently approved to improve blood sugar regulation in adults with...
If You Want to Improve Your Heart Health, Cardiologists Say It's to Adopt This One Habit
It has tons of other benefits, too—and it's actually a lot of fun.
30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise
Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
labroots.com
Intermittent Fasting May Reverse Type 2 Diabetes
A randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has shown that intermittent fasting may lead to complete diabetes remission in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The study included 32 individuals ages 38 to 72 years who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The...
WRAL
Ditch the diet and try this instead
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every year, millions of Americans commit to dieting in January to lose the weight gained over the holidays and start the new year in a healthy way. As a gastroenterologist and obesity medicine specialist, I’m often asked about which diets I personally recommend this time of year. The short answer is…none.
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Bariatric surgery can be considered to help keep weight off
Dear Dr. Roach: I have had a BMI over 40 for the last 20 years, and I have not been able to lose weight or keep the weight off. My doctor prescribed Ozempic, which is helping, but as soon as I stop, in a few weeks, all the weight creeps back on. I was always wary of surgery for weight loss, but recent studies seem to indicate better long-term health outcomes. What are your thoughts?
labroots.com
Certain Supplements Improve Cardiovascular Health
New research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has identified supplements that show moderate- to high-quality evidence of reducing cardiovascular disease risk factors. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 884 randomized controlled trials with a total of over 880,000 participants that evaluated the effects of 27...
How to restart weight loss after gastric sleeve?
Gastric sleeve weight reduction surgery can be an effective technique to shed a lot of weight and enhance general health. People occasionally experience weight reduction plateaus or weight increases after the surgery, though. Following gastric sleeve surgery, you might find it helpful to restart your weight loss efforts with the following advice:
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes
People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
Weight Loss Drugs Aren’t A Quick Fix
The popularity of drugs like Ozempic and a new pediatric recommendation that encourages fat teens to get weight-loss surgery show we still view fatness as a moral flaw that needs extreme intervention.
Nutritionists pick out the most effective intermittent fasting diets based on the latest science
This article was originally published on The Conversation. On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit — and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging energy levels. But what exactly is intermittent fasting? And does all the hype around it stand up to scientific scrutiny?
Healthline
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss
It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
diabetesdaily.com
The Supplements that Do (and Don’t) Help Heart and Diabetes Health
A new study has evaluated the long-term health effects of 27 micronutrient supplements. The work draws on a massive collection of evidence to score each supplement on its cardiometabolic effects, including its influence on cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, which was published in...
TikTokers are taking a diabetes drug to lose weight. Now it’s in short supply.
Ozempic received FDA approval for diabetes treatment in 2017, and weigh loss management use in 2021. myskin – stock.adobe.comInjecting Ozempic can cause you to shed the pounds, but you won’t be able to ‘hack’ your way into a healthy body.
Comments / 0