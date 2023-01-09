Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
fashionista.com
FNA Group Is Seeking A Marketing Intern In New York, NY
The FNA Group seeks a marketing intern to join the team in the NYC office from January - May, 2023. The ideal candidate will work with the marketing and sales team across the below areas. - help to maintain database of press, vip, and influencer contacts. - organic influencer gifting...
fashionista.com
CARFRAE CONSULTING IS SEEKING A SPRING 2023 FASHION & BEAUTY PUBLIC RELATIONS INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY
Carfrae Consulting Public Relations (Fashion & Beauty) Internship:. Carfrae Consulting is a global consultancy that provides hands-on, strategic counsel for brands in all areas of communications, branding, public relations, marketing, experiential events, media and content creation. We are looking for a motivated and eager full-time paid intern with excellent communication & organization skills. The intern will work closely with the team and assist across a variety of beauty, fashion and lifestyle clients including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Zimmermann, CLOSED, Perfect Moment, RH, The Colony Hotel and Wölffer Estate. This internship is a full-time, paid position and candidates must be based in New York City.
fashionista.com
Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Public Relations Assistant Account Executive In New York, NY
Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Public Relations Assistant Account Executive to join its expanding Fashion team, which works across men’s and women’s fashion and accessories brands. The ideal candidate will support the team with new launches, on-going product placement, press previews, large and small scale events, and manage sample trafficking and reporting on behalf of our clients.
therealdeal.com
Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge
December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
Tons of food tossed daily at migrant hotel in Midtown, workers say
Workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they throw out large garbage bags of free, prepared food every day.
Energy company’s plan to place 150-ton batteries on Williamsburg rooftop ignites tenants’ fears
Microgrid has spent nearly $400,000 lobbying city officials to place the energy storage equipment on the roof of 315 Berry St. since 2020 Tenants say they are terrified of being "guinea pigs," but experts say the equipment is safer than e-bikes. [ more › ]
NBC Philadelphia
A New Job Posting Promises a $30,000 Annual Budget for Eating Out at Restaurants
Talk about a mouth watering job opportunity. Restaurant review platform The Infatuation is currently hiring an editor for its New York offices, who in addition to receiving a salary in the range of $85,000 to $130,000, will also get a major perk. Whoever lands the role will have a "$30,000...
GoLocalProv
More Cost-Cutting for Compass — Dumping Its NYC HQ
The Real Deal reported that real-estate company Compass was looking to sublease its 89,000-square-foot office space at 90 Fifth Avenue near Union Square on Thursday. The same day, Compass also announced it was conducting its third round of layoffs this year; in an SEC filing, the company wrote that layoffs would “allow for a path to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023.”
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
cssny.org
Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments
2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
brickunderground.com
Need to rent in NYC? Here's what to do before you even start looking at apartments
You’ve decided to move to New York City—congrats! Now you need a place to live. First-time and even seasoned renters will benefit from a refresher on how to get ready to land a rental apartment in the city. After all, the rental market here is tricky—some savvy preparation can help you beat the competition.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food hub in New York 1st to accept SNAP EBT payments online
New York-based food hub The Hub on the Hill has become the country's first community food hub to accept SNAP EBT payments online, according to an announcement Monday. The development is made possible with the help of Forage, a payments processor that makes it easier for grocers to accept SNAP online, the group said in a news release.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
fox5ny.com
Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn. It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St. According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and...
Brooklyn teen finding business success with her own sneaker line
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teen started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Now, the business is taking off, giving her mom hope that it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well. Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a […]
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular up-and-coming restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the popular local restaurant chain Avo Taco celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York location in Queens.
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
Comments / 0