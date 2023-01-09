ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Chick-fil-A gives UGA $1.5M for youth development

The statewide program focuses on developing leadership skills. The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for...
CED Hosts Experience UGA Tenth Grade Field Trips

Athens, Ga – For the first time since the spring of 2020, CED hosted two field trips for 300 tenth graders from local high schools to showcase landscape architecture and environmental design through the “Experience UGA” program. The Experience UGA program is a partnership between the Clarke County School District (CCSD) and the UGA Office of Service Learning which aims to bring every PreK-12 student to UGAʼs campus every year for a curricular-based field trip. This year, we welcomed students from Clarke Central High school on November 14th and from Cedar Shoals High School on November 16th.
Mentee to ambassador to mentor—coming full circle

Alumna credits her experience in the UGA Mentor Program for giving her the confidence to go after what she wanted. Bella Sci entered the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication focused on working in the Big Apple one day. She credits her experience in the UGA Mentor Program for giving her the confidence to go after what she wanted. “I always wanted to move to NYC, but it seemed so big and so far away,” Sci explained. “Talking to mentors who had made the leap convinced me not to let my fears hold me back.”
Ecology faculty Rohani and Drake part of Pathogen Genomics Center of Excellence

Odum School of Ecology faculty Pej Rohani and John Drake are part of a University of Georgia team working to strengthen public health response to infectious disease threats and support workforce development. UGA and the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, have...
Registration open for 2023 Georgia Ag Forecast

Registration is now open for the 2023 Georgia Ag Forecast, which will be held Jan. 27 at the University of Georgia Tifton Conference Center on the UGA Tifton campus. A live virtual option will also be available. The annual seminar, offered by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES)...
