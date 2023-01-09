Developer to hold ‘neighborhood discussions’ as final design for Capitol Hill Safeway redevelopment is pounded out

Read full article on original website
nm156
2d ago
They want input from the Capital Hill community? I'm sure, "just pay what you can", will be top of the list. And one restroom with 7 signs on the door.
2
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
capitolhillseattle.com
Midtown Square adding another Central Seattle hit with plans for Boujie Bar from Marjorie’s Donna Moodie
So, what is this CHS hears about one of the leading Black restaurant owners in the city and a Capitol Hill community leader working on a project to become part of the impressive food and drink mix at the Central District’s Midtown Square development?. It’s true — though details...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
iheart.com
Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business
A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
capitolhillseattle.com
Development firm has deal for boarded-up E Olive Way/Denny property once home to In the Bowl, Bus Stop, and Coffee Messiah
With multiple commercial buildings boarded up and fenced off, the curve of E Olive Way has seen better days. But investor interest remains and a deal reached quietly last year should put one key block on a new path. CHS has learned Guntower Capital, a holding company formed by executives...
seattlemet.com
Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth
As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
seattlemedium.com
Five Local Restaurants Receive Black Kitchen Initiative Grants
For the second consecutive year, The LEE Initiative has donated over $1 million to help preserve the cultural legacy of Black-owned restaurants through its Black Kitchen Initiative – which aims to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Black food by breaking down the barriers that keep Black voices and Black cooking on the margins of American culinary culture.
eatinseattle.com
Driftwood Now Open on Alki Beach
The much-anticipated restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Alki Beach. Washington native Executive Chef Dan Mallahan and his business partner and wife Jackie Mallahan have announced their first brick and mortar restaurant. Driftwood will officially open on Thursday January 5th in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood. An expansive bar will take center stage alongside an open kitchen and two outdoor spaces with views of Elliott Bay.
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
From ‘brutal’ to ‘boring:’ Puget Sound housing market projected to mellow out in 2023
SEATTLE — Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker says the 2023 housing market will be far less volatile than what the Puget Sound region experienced in 2022. “We’re finally going to have a normal, boring year in the housing market,” said Tucker. Seattle and Tacoma are among the fastest-cooling...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
thetacomaledger.com
Hello Cupcake joins the ranks of closed Pac Ave businesses
After years of delicious service the cupcake shop of Hello Cupcake has closed its doors. Hello Cupcake has been a fixture on Tacoma’s Pacific Avenue for 15 years, and in their time, have served thousands of customers. Sunday, however, was the day their last cupcake was sold and their doors closed for the last time.
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill’s Barrio finally back in business after November kitchen fire
The Barrio Mexican Kitchen and Bar will open Monday for the first time since a fire damaged the 12th Ave restaurant in November. Winding its way through the insurance and permit process took two months. CHS reported here on the November Saturday morning kitchen fire that fortunately caused no serious...
KUOW
Where is Seattle's 'right size' housing 'in the right place, and at the right price': Today So Far
The Seattle area has heard similar messages for years: the cost of living is expensive, there isn't enough housing, and we need a lot of new types of more-dense housing. But exactly what types of housing should we be talking about? Are there any dense housing options for families? Are they actually affordable? Those are questions a couple new housing assessments attempt to answer.
Seattle, Washington
Announcing Delivery Option with Fresh Bucks’ Newest Retailer Local Yokels
Local Yokels, a grocery delivery company serving all of Seattle, has become the newest Fresh Bucks retail partner. As the first Fresh Bucks retail partner to offer grocery delivery, this partnership helps reduce barriers to healthy, fresh food in neighborhoods with limited food access and for vulnerable communities such as homebound seniors and people with limited mobility.
theregistryps.com
Panattoni Buys 20.5-Acre Parcel in Covington for $12.2MM, Plans Construction of 258,495 SQFT Warehouse
Covington continues attracting attention from investors. In a recent land acquisition, a vacant 20.5-acre parcel in Covington traded hands for $12.2 million. The buyer was an entity affiliated with Panattoni Development Company, an international development firm, which has plans to construct a warehouse on the property. The seller was an entity affiliated with Julie Girard, who co-founded Girard Resources & Recycling, a landscaping supply located adjacent to the property site.
everout.com
Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Seattle for 2023
If your New Year's resolution involves reevaluating your meat and/or dairy consumption, adopting a vegan diet, or going plant-based for the annual "Veganuary" challenge, you've got plenty of delicious options to ease you through the transition. We've rounded up this list of restaurants with vegan dishes worth trying, from the Jewish deli Ben & Esther's to the bakery Lazy Cow. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
10 of the highest paying jobs in Seattle
A new law in Washington should make it easier to find those top local salaries.
State commission plans to recommend new airport site by June 15
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The debate over a new Puget Sound airport is about to get a lot more heated. On Monday, state lawmakers returned to work and are expected to get an earful in the months ahead about the idea of building a new airport about the size of Sea-Tac Airport.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
