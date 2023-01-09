Read full article on original website
Joanne King
2d ago
This goes to show you how ignorant Green. Common sense should have told her not to do something so stupid. Unfortunately she thought she'd be able to get away with it. I hope Dre doesn't let her get away with this. Hold her hateful butt accountable. She and all those Trumpers think they can get away with anything. Sue her like she would sue you Dre ; if the shoe were on the other foot.
Reply
12
Real Vegas Girl
2d ago
Dr. Dre make it happen! We can't have horses using the music!😂😂
Reply
10
Moe Hughes
2d ago
she like trump thinks she's above the law
Reply
17
Related
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in a Video, Calls Her 'Divisive and Hateful'
The controversial Republican congresswoman posted the video, which features the rapper's "Still D.R.E.," on her social media accounts Monday morning Dr. Dre is speaking out after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used his music in a promo without his permission. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia posted the video to her social media channels on Monday morning, in which she touts her seeming behind-the-scenes role in helping to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — all pegged to the rapper's iconic 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." Dre, 57, told TMZ he did not...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint
A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Dr. Dre for 'words of violence against women' after Twitter dispute
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Dre got into it Monday after the rapper filed a copyright complaint with Twitter for the lawmaker's use of his music in a post.
Dr. Dre Threatens to Sue Marjorie Taylor Greene After Controversial Republican Uses His Song in a Video
"We think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws," Dr. Dre and his lawyer wrote in a letter delivered to Rep. Greene Dr. Dre is threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with legal action after the controversial Georgia Republican used his music in a social media promo without his permission. In a letter sent to Greene on Monday, Dre's attorney, Howard King, writes that the lawmaker is "wrongfully exploiting" the song "Still D.R.E." via "various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda." Noting that Dre...
9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster
Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
suggest.com
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped
Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Mark Curry & Keith Murray Confirm Puff Daddy Got Smacked and Choked by Suge Knight!
Is this true that Sean "Puffy" Combs got abused by Marion "Suge" Knight? On September 23, 1995, during a birthday party for Atlanta produce Jermaine Dupree, it was reported that Mr. Knights Bodyguard was killed over an altercation with Bad Boys Entourage. At the time of the incident, Rapper Keith Murry reported in a recent interview with Art of Dialogue that he was there the night of the Killing.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face
A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Following Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, a weird and wild theory is becoming viral on social media. The DJ-choreographer was a mainstay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and both the cast and viewers of the Emmy-winning program adored him. It was revealed on Tuesday, December 13 that the talk show host...
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Popculture
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies
Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Comments / 11