Monterey County issues evacuation orders for Carmel River area, Salinas neighborhood

PIX Now --- CBS News Bay Area team coverage of Monday morning's storm 08:34

MONTEREY COUNTY – An evacuation order has been issued for the Carmel River area and an area just north of Salinas in Monterey County Monday, according to county emergency officials.

People living in low-lying areas of the Carmel River must evacuate immediately and stay away until further notice because of the pending winter storm, according to an advisory sent at 10:45 a.m by the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.

Evacuation map: Monterey County | Search your address

Monterey County emergency information

Further north, residents living near Santa Rita Creek were also ordered to evacuate immediately due to the creek flooding, according to the county's Office of Emergency Services.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued the evacuation order, in effect until further notice, in the neighborhood of Bolsa Knolls between Bellinzona Avenue to the west and San Juan Grade Road to the east. The evacuation area extends south to Russell Road and north just beyond Rogge Road.

Officials urge people to evacuate quickly and calmly. Residents are urged to check with their neighbors to see if they know about the evacuation order.

Residents with large animals, or who need extra time are urged to act now. Monitor social media, local media and Nixle alerts for updates, emergency officials urged.

Map of evacuation zones in the Carmel River area of Monterey County as of January 9, 2023. Monterey County Office of Emergency Services

Call 211 for more information and only use 911 if a life is in danger.

To shelter large animals, call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at (831) 373-2631. After hours, the SPCA can be reached at (831) 646-5534.

Residents who need shelter can go to the Monterey Room at the Monterey County Fairground at 2004 Fairground Road in Monterey. The Carmel Valley branch library at 65 W. Carmel Valley Road is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a temporary evacuation point, emergency officials said.