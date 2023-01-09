Where to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes

On Jan 10, movie and TV stars from all over will gather in plenty of style at the 2023 Golden Globes . Following last year’s controversy which resulted in it being pulled from TV, the highly-anticipated awards show is back on the small screen — and industry members and pop culture buffs alike will be watching closely.

This year’s big night will be hosted by comedian and Emmy-winner Jerrod Carmichael and will have a series of star-studded presenters including Clare Danes, Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Hayek, and Quentin Tarantino.

The nominees for the 80th annual award show include the drama The Banshees of Inisherin , which leads in film nominations with eight nods, and Everything Everywhere All at Once , taking second place at six nominations.

In TV categories, newcomer Abbott Elementary collected five nominations while other 2022 hit shows including The Crown , Only Murders in the Building , Pam & Tommy , White Lotus and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story all tied with four nominations.

The night also has an extensive list of exciting first-time nominees including Austin Butler for Elvis , Brendan Fraser for The Whale , Adam Scott for Severance , Emma D’Arcy for House of Dragon , among many others.

If you’re excited as we are to tune in for the show, you can watch it on NBC or stream it on Peacock Premium starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Peacock Premium

Price: $4.99 / month

Buy Now

Before you go, click here to see the best Golden Globe red carpet looks.

