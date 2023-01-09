ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ramz1997
3d ago

what i don't understand is why prisoners have more rights and considerations than their victims. "cruel and unusual suffering", i am sure their victims passed away the same way .

Sissy
3d ago

I was widowed at 27. My husband was shot 33 times when he was murdered. Me and my two baby boys suffered too! I ended up homeless and our kids grew up without a daddy. Although I'm a Christian, I believe in eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. I don't believe they should have ANY amenities and should only have the very basics for use. THEY ARE ANIMALS!!

Darin Weidman
2d ago

I know sometimes I'm a little slow but let see if I understand this.....The recently executed are coming back and saying "ouch that was cruel and painful "? Or is it the ones due up grasping at straws trying to get out of being punished for their horrible crimes? People should always consider all consequences before any action they take!

KSAT 12

Questions about validity of shaken baby syndrome not enough to give Texas death row inmate new trial, court rules

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After years of courtroom scrutiny over the now-questionable science of “shaken baby syndrome,” the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decided Wednesday that doubt surrounding the cause of his daughter’s death was not enough to overturn Robert Roberson’s death sentence.
Reason.com

Texas Executes Man Using Expired Drugs

Texas used lethal injection to execute 65-year-old Robert Fratta on Tuesday night despite an ongoing legal fight over the state's use of allegedly expired drugs. Fratta, a former Houston cop convicted of hiring two people to kill his wife in 1994 amid a custody battle, was pronounced dead Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. after a lethal injection of pentobarbital.
KLST/KSAN

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
AOL Corp

Texas executes ex-officer who hired 2 people to kill wife

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert Fratta, a former suburban Houston police officer on death row. Fratta was set to be executed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)
Austin Chronicle

Texas Lege Preview: Parties Agree That Fentanyl Sucks

There are not many life-or-death issues Texas faces that will be resolved through any sort of bipartisan effort, but the opioid overdose crisis may become one of them. This is partially due to its severity – the first six months of 2022 saw 118 deaths in Travis County, the same number from the entire year before – but Gov. Greg Abbott's support in late 2022 for decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips made meaningful action in the 88th legislative session more likely. Senate Bill 86, by Sens. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, and Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, would make this happen; Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, says, "I'm actually not surprised" by Abbott's pivot. "Fentanyl poisoning is hurting all of us regardless of what party we're in."
Austin Chronicle

Texas Lege Preview: Guns! Mental Health! Can the Lege Decide?

It's an utter cliche now that whenever there's an outburst of gun violence such as last May's slaughter of schoolchildren in Uvalde, the GOP leadership – which last session eliminated the need for gun owners to hold any kind of permit to carry their weapons in public – pivots to promise to instead improve mental health services that could keep troubled young men (mostly) from turning to violence. Well, now would be a good time for that! Money is abundant. So what happens next?
KXAN

Texas gang database facing potential reform

Texas’ gang database is supposed to help law enforcement agencies exchange information about criminal gangs their members, but, Ward said, swaths of non-criminals are being erroneously swept into it. That could change, if a recently filed bill makes it into law.
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s dangerous. It’s costly.’: Bill would make catalytic converter theft a felony

AUSTIN – The Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee will consider proposing catalytic converter theft a felony. State Sen. John Whitmire of Houston chairs the committee and was tasked by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to look at the state’s laws around the exhaust emission control device after an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy was killed last year.
B106

More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas

Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
thewestsidegazette.com

The Youngest Judge in Texas

Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
