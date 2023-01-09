There are not many life-or-death issues Texas faces that will be resolved through any sort of bipartisan effort, but the opioid overdose crisis may become one of them. This is partially due to its severity – the first six months of 2022 saw 118 deaths in Travis County, the same number from the entire year before – but Gov. Greg Abbott's support in late 2022 for decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips made meaningful action in the 88th legislative session more likely. Senate Bill 86, by Sens. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, and Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, would make this happen; Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, says, "I'm actually not surprised" by Abbott's pivot. "Fentanyl poisoning is hurting all of us regardless of what party we're in."

