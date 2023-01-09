The Bankruptcy Judge has granted Voyager Digital in entering into the asset acquisition agreement. Voyager plans to address the concerns that cause CFIUS to reject the deal. Voyager Digital, a bankrupt crypto brokerage company, has obtained preliminary court permission for a proposed $1 billion sale of its assets to the U.S. wing of the Binance exchange. According to a report from Reuters, Michael Wiles, Judge of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, permitted Voyager to enter into the asset acquisition agreement and request creditor approval. However, the deal will not be finalized until after a subsequent court session.

1 DAY AGO