Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Top Cryptocurrency Gainers From Last 7 Days
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around 3.6% in the last 7 days. Ethereum (ETH) traded at $ 1,331 and has soared by 10% in the last week. FTX collapse led to the winding down of cryptocurrency trading and custody services once again in 2022 crypto history. As the crypto market recovers with the start of 2023, Today the global cryptocurrency market turned to bullish price momentum. Also, the market cap of all cryptos increased to $889 billion. Prominent cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) also witnessing a rapid jump.
thenewscrypto.com
OpenSea Reveals Support for Gaming Chain Arbitrum Nova
OpenSea promotes the social and gaming chain Arbitrum Nova. Arbitrum Nova is now a more affordable way to acquire data and purchase and sell digital collectibles. OpenSea, the world’s first and largest web3 marketplace for NFTs and Crypto collectibles, now supports Aribitrum Nova and has ultra-low transaction costs and strong security. It powers dapps with high transaction volumes that aim to reduce expenses even more. This helps the Arbitrum ecosystem develop.
thenewscrypto.com
Lido DAO (LDO) Price Prediction 2023 — Will LDO Hit $5 Soon?
Bullish LDO price prediction is $1.252 to $2.845. Lido DAO (LDO) price might also reach $5 soon. LDO bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.733. In Lido DAO (LDO) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about LDO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
Metacade presale passes $2 million – only $690k remaining before it sells out
London, United Kingdom, 10th January, 2023, Chainwire. Metacade has exceeded expectations as investors flocked to its presale to purchase MCADE tokens, raising over $2 million for the GameFi project. The beta stage of the presale saw $1 million pour in over a matter of weeks and momentum has continued despite...
thenewscrypto.com
One of Europe’s Biggest Ever Crypto Events, Block 3000: Blockchain Battle Goes Live
Tickets for the flagship crypto event are now available. Speakers include Javier Garcia, Country Leader for Spain and Portugal at Binance, Laurent Perello, Blockchain Advisor at Tron, Austin Federa, Head of Communications at Solana, Vilma Mattila, founder of 5ire, Mary Camacho, CEO Holochain & Holo, Cyrus Fazel, Founder & CEO of SwissBorg and many, many more.
thenewscrypto.com
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Jumps 12% Despite Ongoing Struggles
The trust’s discount relative to the NAV of its Bitcoin assets shrank to 38.55 percent. According to treasury filings, it has 643,572 Bitcoin, worth around $11.1 billion. On Monday, shares of the struggling Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) jumped, bringing the trust’s discount to Bitcoin closer to BTC’s original price. The over-the-counter security saw a price increase of 11.56%, to $9.65, yesterday. As a result, the trust’s discount relative to the NAV of its Bitcoin assets shrank to 38.55 percent, the narrowest difference since the middle of November.
thenewscrypto.com
STEPN (GMT) Price Prediction 2023 — Will GMT Hit $2.5 Soon?
STEPN (GMT) price might also reach $2.5 soon. Bearish GMT price prediction for 2023 is $0.6658. In STEPN (GMT) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about GMT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. STEPN (GMT) Current Market Status. Current Price $0.307337.
thenewscrypto.com
Over 12 Billion LUNC Burnt by Community To Boost Burn Rate
On January 9, Terra Casino tweeted that it has burned more than 8M LUNC tokens. More than 4M LUNC tokens were burnt by the validator LUNC DAO in the last 24 hours. Since LUNC burn rates decreased in December, the Terra Classic community has set its sights on boosting those rates. The LUNC burn rates have also been influenced by the decision of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to temporarily pause its LUNC burn mechanism until March and to decrease the burn amount to 50%.
thenewscrypto.com
Robinhood Announces Delisting of Bitcoin SV With 25th Jan Deadline
As of January 25th, the exchange will no longer support Bitcoin SV. Any unsold BSV in customer accounts will be sold automatically. On Wednesday, Robinhood said it will stop accepting Bitcoin SV (BSV) and delist the cryptocurrency later this month. According to the latest Robinhood announcement, as of January 25th, the exchange will no longer support Bitcoin SV trades, purchases, or transfers. After that time, any unsold BSV in customer accounts will be sold automatically, and customers’ accounts will be credited for the proceeds.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance To Increase Workforce by 30% in 2023 as per CEO ‘CZ’
CZ said that he plans to increase the exchange’s employment by 15-30% this year. Binance was riding the wave vigorously despite all the challenging times last year. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao shared his plans for the exchange in 2023 at a conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland. CZ said that he plans to increase the exchange’s employment by 15-30% this year.
thenewscrypto.com
Voyager Digital Obtains Preliminary Approval for $1B Binance Deal
The Bankruptcy Judge has granted Voyager Digital in entering into the asset acquisition agreement. Voyager plans to address the concerns that cause CFIUS to reject the deal. Voyager Digital, a bankrupt crypto brokerage company, has obtained preliminary court permission for a proposed $1 billion sale of its assets to the U.S. wing of the Binance exchange. According to a report from Reuters, Michael Wiles, Judge of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, permitted Voyager to enter into the asset acquisition agreement and request creditor approval. However, the deal will not be finalized until after a subsequent court session.
thenewscrypto.com
Voyager Digital Defends SEC’s Objection to Binance 1B Acquisition
Voyager Digital stated the objections fail to put forward any factual or legal support. Voyager claims it only agreed to the loan facility based on AlamedaFTX’s false promises. Bankruptcy cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital filed a motion in a US court in response to the opposition to the Binance.US plan...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange App Tap Global Listed in UK Stock Exchange
Tap Global becomes the first crypto service app to list on a UK stock exchange in 2023. Tap Global has raised a new £3.1 million in the capital. The UK-based cryptocurrency app Tap Global becomes the first new member of 2023 to be listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE), according to a press statement issued by the organization on January 10. The Company, formerly known as Quetzal Capital Plc ‘Quetzal’, has been listed on AQSE as a result of its reverse takeover acquisition of Tap Global Limited.
thenewscrypto.com
Shiba Inu is Ranked as Second Most Safest Crypto Project
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is the second-most secure cryptocurrency project by CertiK. $SHIB social activity has grown in front of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain launch. Prominent dog-themed cryptocurrency project Shiba Inu ($SHIB) ranked as the “second most safe crypto project” in the blockchain arena with a Skynet Trust Score of 95. According to the CertiK Web3 Security Leaderboard report, $SHIB is just behind Polygon ($MATIC), which is in first place with the same score as Shiba Inu.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Announces Additional 20% Layoff Amid Sluggish Market
The new move will result in the loss of an additional 950 workers. Coinbase also has plans to end some low-probability initiatives. Amid the continued bear market and FTX outbreak, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong intends to lay off another 20% of the company’s personnel in an effort to reduce operational expenditures. Coinbase had reduced its personnel by 18% in June of last year, and the new move will result in the loss of an additional 950 workers. At the end of September, the cryptocurrency exchange had 4,700 workers.
thenewscrypto.com
Web3-focused Beacon Hosts 13 Crypto Startups on Flagship Demo Day
An early-stage accelerator programme called Beacon with an emphasis on web3 recently launched its first batch. On Tuesday, at a demo day, the teams from the first cohort, referred to as Cohort 0, presented their concepts. Even though it’s only the second week of 2023, startups are already starting demo...
thenewscrypto.com
Transactions in Arbitrum and Optimism Surpasses ETH Mainnet
The daily transactions between Arbitrum and Optimism have risen. On September 24, 2021, the first crossover between L2 and ETH average TPS occurred. Ethereum layer-2 rollups Arbitrum and Optimism’s daily transactions have increased in recent months. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH Mainnet) is experiencing a minor downtrend. As per reports daily active users have lately increased on Arbitrum and Optimism.
thenewscrypto.com
N3twork Studios Recruit Former Tinder CPO to Assist Building Next Gen of Web3 RPGs
Josh Sell, the former Chief Product Officer of Tinder, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer of N3twork Studios, a blockchain game developer and publisher made up of seasoned game developers (including those from EA, Kabam, Zynga, Glu, Disney, and more). Josh’s new position will enable N3twork Studio to expedite the creation of its forthcoming Web3 RPGs, Triumph and Legendary: Heroes Unchained and Triumph, both of which are planned for global release in 2023.
thenewscrypto.com
The Bull Market Could Last for the Next Few Months, Says Jim Cramer
The stocks and crypto market witnessed a notable surge during the day. The December Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released on Thursday. Since the beginning of the new year, the global financial market has witnessed a notable bullish momentum. Despite the current uptrend conditions, Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money and an author, issues a new alert regarding the market upswing. Using charts created by Larry Williams, a well-known market influencer, Jim Cramer predicts that markets will continue to show a green signal for the next couple of months.
thenewscrypto.com
Investment Management Firm BlackRock Announces Mass Layoff
Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink sent a message to employees on Wednesday. Due to the worsening economy, they are carrying out a wave of mass layoffs. BlackRock, which manages $10 trillion in assets, is dismissing up to 500 people in a first wave of layoffs since 2019. Even with the layoffs, the company’s worldwide staff of around 18,000 individuals is still very modest.
Comments / 0