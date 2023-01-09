Read full article on original website
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unsolved Murder Near UNT Campus Leaves Students on Edge
Just before the start of a new semester, an unsolved murder near the University of North Texas in Denton has some students on edge. Police say Cory Johnson, 43, was found shot after 10 p.m. Wednesday in his apartment in the 1000 block of Eagle Drive. He later died. Those...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth picks national firm for Panther Island makeover
A national urban design company will map out the future of real estate development in and around Panther Island. HR&A Advisors Inc., a nearly 50-year-old consulting firm, won a $560,000 consulting contract with the Fort Worth City Council. HR&A has worked on a number of public and private projects nationwide, including an economic development and mobility strategy for Grand Rapids, Michigan, an Anacostia waterfront initiative in Washington, D.C., and a real estate development project in San Antonio.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
Dallas Observer
Dimple Jackson Street Will Honor a South Dallas 'Neighborhood Matriarch'
Dimple Jackson lived on Audrey Street in Dallas’ Dixon Circle neighborhood for more than 50 years. When she died in 2019 at the age of 93, the street lost its guiding light, the woman her son Robert Jackson calls “the neighborhood matriarch.” Soon the street she called home for five decades will be named after her.
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
fortworthreport.org
Lawsuit reveals divisions, connections between Fort Worth’s Granger family and Tarrant water district
Last spring, Tarrant Regional Water District board member James Hill had a question: Why was a water district website advertising an event held by Shanna Granger’s company?. That event, Fort Worth Oktoberfest, was previously hosted by the water district and brought in a $144,388 profit in 2021 – the first year it was profitable. But, with the agency backing away from event planning in 2022, former water district employee Shanna Granger sought to organize Oktoberfest herself.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD legislative priorities? Increase public school funding, change formula
Resident Joe Palmer noticed a pattern in Fort Worth ISD’s legislative priorities as the superintendent listed them: The district wants part of the nearly $33 billion surplus expected in the next budget for Texas. The school board Jan. 10 unanimously approved Fort Worth ISD’s 14 item to-do list for...
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas
PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Tarrant County COVID numbers increase, county officials again recommend booster shot
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County is again classified as having high community levels of COVID-19, county data shows. At the Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, the county’s public health director, Vinny Taneja, gave a routine COVID-19 briefing to commissioners. “As is no surprise,” he said, “COVID...
fortworthreport.org
‘We can’t be scared to talk:’ TCU, Fort Worth Report event to focus on community listening
For the past year, the Fort Worth Report has invited community members to monthly Candid Conversations, where Fort Worth leaders have addressed some of the most pressing issues the community faces. Next, the Report will focus on listening to community members themselves. With guidance from TCU’s Bob Schieffer College of...
fortworthreport.org
H-E-B expansion continues as Fort Worth retail market stays strong
Empty retail space is at a premium in the Fort Worth area as the occupancy rate in the market is 95.6%, the second strongest in the state. That figure comes from a survey of major Texas metropolitan areas by Dallas-based Weitzman, a real estate services provider. The larger Dallas-Fort Worth...
greensourcedfw.org
Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth
Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money. The Texas Lottery reports...
dallasexpress.com
North Dallas Robbery Leaves Man Dead
A man with a gunshot wound was found in a North Dallas parking lot Tuesday, and law enforcement is asking for help. The Dallas Police Department said it received a call Tuesday night a little before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived at the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard, they found a man who was fatally injured.
