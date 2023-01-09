ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Country Westerns Announce New Album Forgive the City, Share Song: Listen

Garage rockers Country Westerns have returned to announce their sophomore album. Forgive the City follows their self-titled debut, which landed in 2020. The new LP was produced by frequent collaborator Matt Sweeney. It arrives April 28 via Fat Possum. Country Westerns have also shared lead single “It’s a Livin’,” along with a music video directed by Miranda Zipse, which you can watch below.
