Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Country Westerns Announce New Album Forgive the City, Share Song: Listen
Garage rockers Country Westerns have returned to announce their sophomore album. Forgive the City follows their self-titled debut, which landed in 2020. The new LP was produced by frequent collaborator Matt Sweeney. It arrives April 28 via Fat Possum. Country Westerns have also shared lead single “It’s a Livin’,” along with a music video directed by Miranda Zipse, which you can watch below.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
Where Cuyahoga Valley National Park falls in top 10 list of best parks in US, study says
You don't have to tell Cleveland locals that Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a gem, and apparently we're not alone in our love for this beautiful land that sits in the heart of Northeast Ohio.
Comments / 0