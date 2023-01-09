Read full article on original website
Snickerdoodle cheesecake bars: Decadent desserts
Snickerdoodle cookies which are made with flour, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon are extremely popular and over the last few years have evolved into many different recipes using the base ingredients. From pies to ice cream and even coffee creamer, the snickerdoodle is loved by many. This snickerdoodle cheesecake bar recipe from Shugary Sweet is the perfect combination of a cookie and cheesecake and sweet and salty, which solves all your cravings.
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings
My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Dolly Parton's Cornbread Recipe Needs Only 3 Main Ingredients and is Perfect For Holiday Gatherings
In addition to being one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, an accomplished author and a talented actor, she's also a darn good cook. Longtime Dolly fans know she's a pro in the kitchen, especially when it comes to whipping up southern specialties. She published her cookbook Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food From My Tennessee Mountain Kitchen in 2006 and it's filled with delicious home cookin' recipes from her mom Avie Lee Parton, mother-in-law 'Mama' Ginnie Dean and her own favorites. But if you're looking for something to serve the family over the holidays, you can't go wrong with the Smoky Mountain Queen's cornbread.
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor
Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker
As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Crab salad
Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!
Air-fried chicken without breading
Air-fried chicken without breading/Photo byGin Lee. Wouldn't it be so nice to make fried chicken without all the added mess? Let me show you how that's absolutely possible. Today, I am preparing air-fried chicken legs. For this recipe, I use a mixture of spices to make an all purpose seasoning mix. (The recipe for the all purpose spice mix is included down below.) I don't use flour, eggs, milk, or any type of cooking oil. The drumsticks are amazingly delicious! The chicken skin is crispy on the outside, with its seasoned crust and it stays moist and juicy on the inside.
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Apple Crisp Recipe
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
