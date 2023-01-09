Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Linked To Red Sox; Would Boston Add Former Rival?
The Boston Red Sox could use an upgrade behind the plate, and a former New York Yankees catcher would aid a lackluster group.
Tony Massarotti won’t return to NESN Red Sox booth in 2023
Popular radio host Tony Massarotti will not return to NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts in 2023, he announced Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”. Massarotti joined the booth as a color analyst in 2022 and called about 35 games alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien last season. The network decided that he would not be in the mix again in 2023.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners. One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
NBC Sports
Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants
The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
Potential Twins lineup in 2023 with Carlos Correa returning
With Carlos Correa back, will the Twins do more to improve the roster?
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Red Sox were close to adding the former Yankee
Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing
Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added a former member of the New York Yankees as a depth option in the outfield on Wednesday.
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Wing, Should Celtics Consider Deal?
The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA so far this season, but there are always ways to improve. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 29-12 record through 41 games. The Celtics are one of the deepest teams in the league, but after dealing Noah ...
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
3 star free agents Mets can sign with Carlos Correa’s money next offseason
The New York Mets may have missed out on Carlos Correa due to a complicated physical, but there are plenty of high-profile 2023 free agents they can sign. The Mets will be just fine without Carlos Correa, if anything because Steve Cohen proved he’s willing to open his pocketbook. The richest man in baseball won’t close his purse strings anytime soon, and will go well over the luxury tax in order to build a World Series contender.
Comments / 0