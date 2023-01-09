Read full article on original website
Related
Summers County Sheriff’s Department arrest two people for breaking and entering
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people from Talcott are facing charges after breaking and entering. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office became involved in a breaking and entering investigation in the Pence Springs area. Deputy T.A. Withrow was able to obtain information about two suspects involved in the incident and quickly tracked them down.
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
Sheriff: Man confesses to break-in at Marion Middle School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into Marion Middle School on Jan. 5, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Micheal Paul Dalton, 45, was arrested and charged after the incident. After reviving security footage, School Resource Officers were […]
One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”
OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
WDBJ7.com
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
Multiple arrests and tickets issued in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – On January 6, 2023, a multijurisdictional operation was conducted in the Western part of Tazewell County, including the Towns of Cedar Bluff and Richlands. Law enforcement officers from The Richlands Police Department, The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia State Police, and the Cedar Bluff Police Department, participated in the eight-hour-long operation, which was designed to focus on narcotics violations, impaired drivers, and safe driving practices. During the eight-hour timeframe, over twenty law enforcement officials participated from the aforementioned agencies, and were successful in identifying and charging multiple violations.
Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
Man arrested after knocking out 72-year-old father’s teeth, closing off oxygen airway
JUMPING BRANCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges following a violent altercation with his elderly parents on New Year’s Day. As reported by Trooper First Class J.C. Woods of the West Virginia State Police, on January 1, 2023, Woods was dispatched to a Hatcher Road residence by the Summers County 911 Center regarding a domestic altercation.
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke last night
On January 8, 2023 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of a possible homicide in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male inside a residence with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased. His.
Community searches for answers after medical facility closes
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A local dialysis center closes with little to no warning. “The seniors at McDowell County are the most vulnerable in the state. Dialysis is not a luxury. It’s a life-saving necessity. These seniors are now burdened with how to get to neighboring counties just to survive, this is an emergent and […]
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
Three charged in connection to a homicide at Mercer Mall
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people have been arrested concerning a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall. Chief Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells Lootpress that on January 5, 2023, Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, WV, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell, and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, WV, was arrested by detectives.
Two people flown to hospital after coal truck crash, road remains closed
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people have been flown to the hospital after a coal truck and pickup truck collided in Nicholas County earlier this morning. At around 8:50 AM the Keslers Cross Lanes VFD, Summersville FD, and Wilderness FD responded to a reported two-vehicle accident on Turnpike Road near Jerry Fork Road.
WDTV
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sunday will mark one month since fourteen year old Kierra Jackson was found deceased in her Princeton home. WVVA has been following the case since Jackson was reported missing on the 3rd of December. Let’s review what we know... On December 2nd, Jackson’s mother’s boyfriend-...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
WSLS
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
wcyb.com
Young takes half glass full approach when talking Virginia Tech injuries
(WCYB) — It's not a matter of if, but when a team will face adversity. For the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, that time is now. The Hokies have been without guards Hunter Cattoor and Rodney Rice the last few games and their absence has shown with Virginia Tech has lost four consecutive games.
Comments / 0