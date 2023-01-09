ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19.tv

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Texas home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said Jared James Dicus was charged with murder after his wife was found decapitated inside...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Narcity USA

A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)

A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Police Officer Running For Mayor Arrested

A police officer running for Mayor of Houston was arrested Tuesday. Thirty-two-year-old Robin Williams is charged with continuous violence against family for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with her police baton. Williams, who serves in Missouri City, is also accused of using her department-issued taser on the victim. Her campaign has...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
BAYTOWN, TX

