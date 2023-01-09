Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
KSAT 12
Texas taqueria burglarized days after vigilante fatally shot robbery suspect
A taqueria in Houston where a vigilante shot and killed a robber was hit by crime again. The restaurant, which received national attention since news broke about the Jan. 5 shooting, was burglarized on Tuesday, the owner told KHOU. The burglary happened sometime during the morning, and the thief stole...
cbs19.tv
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Texas home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said Jared James Dicus was charged with murder after his wife was found decapitated inside...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Former Texas cop to be executed for hiring 2 people to kill wife
A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago.
A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)
A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
kurv.com
Police Officer Running For Mayor Arrested
A police officer running for Mayor of Houston was arrested Tuesday. Thirty-two-year-old Robin Williams is charged with continuous violence against family for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with her police baton. Williams, who serves in Missouri City, is also accused of using her department-issued taser on the victim. Her campaign has...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
Texas teacher found shot dead in back yard of her home
A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
Online predator caught with 12-year-old in Stafford after being tracked in real-time, police say
In a case that spanned from Del Rio to Stafford, Texas, investigators said they caught an online predator in action with license plate reader technology.
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
cw39.com
Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
