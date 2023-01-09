ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Rising returns for one more season at Utah, adding to Pac-12 QB riches in 2023

The hype surrounding Pac-12 football entering 2023 — USC’s last season in the conference — will be enormous.

Washington returns quarterback Michael Penix after winning 11 games in 2022. Oregon brings back Bo Nix after a 10-win season. USC has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, who is coming off an 11-win season in which the Trojans reached the Pac-12 Championship Game and a New Year’s Six bowl. Colorado has Shedeur Sanders coming to Boulder from Jackson State, along with Deion Sanders. Oregon State is betting big on D.J. Uiagalelei. Arizona has Jayden de Laura.

Now, another prime quarterback has made it official: Cam Rising will return to Utah in 2023. The Pac-12’s quarterback class retained another one of its star performers.

Rising doesn’t always make it look pretty, but as USC fans can attest, he’s a baller who makes the important plays and wins big games. Rising, who beat USC twice this past season, has led Utah to back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances. He is a certified Utah football legend, and he’s going to play one more year for Kyle Whittingham, giving the Utes continuity and cohesion on offense when they come to the Los Angeles Coliseum against the Trojans.

Buckle up: Pac-12 football will be very competitive and absolutely loaded at the quarterback spot this year. It’s going to be quite a thrill ride in the West.

