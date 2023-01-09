Finding opportunities to get out in the winter and socialize can be challenging, especially for families, but Homer’s Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies is trying to remedy that; people in the Kenai Peninsula Borough can soon *text* 911 in an emergency; last week, President Joe Biden signed a hard-fought bill into law to guarantee the future of Alaska’s only National Heritage Area, along with the more than 50 other areas around the country; and fishermen fighting a court case that threatens to shut down commercial salmon trolling in Southeast Alaska are asking for help from the Sitka Assembly.

