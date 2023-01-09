Read full article on original website
Kenai Peninsula one of Alaska's only growing boroughs
For the 10th year in a row, Alaska saw more people leave than arrive, a trend that holds true for almost every borough in the state. But some community are expanding, and as KDLL’s Riley Board reports, the Kenai Peninsula is seeing steady — but uneven — growth.
Monday Evening 1/9/23
Finding opportunities to get out in the winter and socialize can be challenging, especially for families, but Homer's Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies is trying to remedy that; people in the Kenai Peninsula Borough can soon *text* 911 in an emergency; last week, President Joe Biden signed a hard-fought bill into law to guarantee the future of Alaska's only National Heritage Area, along with the more than 50 other areas around the country; and fishermen fighting a court case that threatens to shut down commercial salmon trolling in Southeast Alaska are asking for help from the Sitka Assembly.
Tuesday Morning 1/10/23
People in the Kenai Peninsula Borough can soon text 911 in an emergency; and state law enforcement is spearheading a new advertising campaign as part of a massive effort to curb drug trafficking and overdoses in Alaska.
Starting next week, borough residents can text 911 in an emergency
People in the Kenai Peninsula Borough can soon text 911 in an emergency. The Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center is rolling out Text-to-911 service Jan. 16 for any emergency caller in the borough that is unable to place a voice call for help. Tammy Goggia-Cockrell is 911 emergency communications coordinator...
Four candidates file for vacant Nikiski assembly seat
Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman. Bjorkman was elected to the Alaska State Senate back in November, and his resignation from the Assembly is effective Jan. 16. The...
Homer’s COVID testing site to close amid low demand
South Peninsula Hospital is closing its COVID-19 testing site Friday after nearly three years of providing services in Homer. “Going on a year now, we at the hospital have been kind of in a wrap up phase of the pandemic response, and we call it ‘Operationalizing COVID,’” said hospital spokesperson Derotha Ferraro. “And that means that we have been trying to put anything related to COVID into our normal lines of service or operations.”
