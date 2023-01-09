Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens group holds meeting to petition removal of Commissioner Frenchko
Some residents in Trumbull County are calling for the removal of County Commissioner Niki Frenchcko.
WFMJ.com
Complaints from Valley shoppers included in lawsuit alleging Dollar General overcharges
Ohio’s Attorney General is asking a judge to act on allegations that a retail chain popular in many neighborhoods is advertising one price on store shelves but charging another price at the checkout. Alleging that deceptive pricing is continuing at Dollar General stores, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has...
newsonthegreen.com
O’Brien wants paper streets vacated
Paul O’Brien, managing partner of Brookway Properties LLC, is asking the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate the paper streets on the former Brookfield High School property, which Brookway bought in 2015. The commissioners held a public viewing Jan. 5, and set a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12...
Cost estimate of 20 Federal Place project increases by millions
Previously, the project was estimated at $74 million to renovate the building.
WFMJ.com
Warren Township bridge to close January 18, 19 for maintenance
A Warren Township bridge is scheduled to close for maintenance next week. The Warren #1 Bridge on Layer Road will be closing between Hewitt Giffort Road and Kibbler Toot Road between Wednesday, January 18 and Thurday January 19. The bridge will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on...
More damage than expected in Newton Falls school flooding
Newton Falls High School is still undergoing repairs after pipes burst last month, resulting in water damage throughout the building.
Firefighters called to small fire at Domestic Uniform in Youngstown
City firefighters were called to Domestic Uniform on Thursday morning to fight a small one.
City of Youngstown looking for buyer of South Field House
In December, city council approved an ordinance allowing the city to advertise for proposals for the sale of the building.
WFMJ.com
Former Harding coach sentenced for involvement with student
A former Warren City Schools athletic coach has started serving a jail term handed down for an inappropriate relationship with a student. Talayshah Harris, 23, of Warren appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday where Judge Sean O’Brien sentenced her to a year in jail. Harris was...
WFMJ.com
Lake Milton landscaper accused of pocketing $7,500 down payment for work never started
A Lake Milton landscaper has been arrested after a Canfield woman says she made a down payment on a $37,000 job that was never started. Robert McDonald, 70, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday on a theft warrant filed in Canfield Court. According to a sheriff’s department report,...
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
The family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start.
Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student
Kylearia Day was a mentor to younger kids and wanted to help others.
School district going to voters for new building
If you live in Salem, The school board wants you to help pay for a new school building.
WFMJ.com
Emergency food benefits ending; local non-profits prepare to help families
SNAP food emergency funds are ending at the end of February after nearly three years of providing families with additional funds for food. This means SNAP households will receive only their normal allotments beginning March 2023 without the additional emergency allotment those households were receiving. In March 2020 the federal...
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
New urgent care facility opens in Youngstown
As development continues along the Glenwood Avenue corridor in Youngstown, a new Quickmed healthcare facility is now open.
Drug treatment facility opens in Niles
Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery.
Planetarium at YSU out of service after fire causes damage
The Ward Beecher Planetarium on Youngstown State University's campus will be closed for the foreseeable future following a fire there Monday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Police reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones
The Youngstown Police Department on Monday unveiled how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown hosted a press conference to announce the start of a new public safety initiative that will deter drivers from speeding in school zones.
