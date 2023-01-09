ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsonthegreen.com

O’Brien wants paper streets vacated

Paul O’Brien, managing partner of Brookway Properties LLC, is asking the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate the paper streets on the former Brookfield High School property, which Brookway bought in 2015. The commissioners held a public viewing Jan. 5, and set a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Township bridge to close January 18, 19 for maintenance

A Warren Township bridge is scheduled to close for maintenance next week. The Warren #1 Bridge on Layer Road will be closing between Hewitt Giffort Road and Kibbler Toot Road between Wednesday, January 18 and Thurday January 19. The bridge will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Former Harding coach sentenced for involvement with student

A former Warren City Schools athletic coach has started serving a jail term handed down for an inappropriate relationship with a student. Talayshah Harris, 23, of Warren appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday where Judge Sean O’Brien sentenced her to a year in jail. Harris was...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones

The Youngstown Police Department on Monday unveiled how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown hosted a press conference to announce the start of a new public safety initiative that will deter drivers from speeding in school zones.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy