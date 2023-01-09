ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

baylorbears.com

A Letter from Mack Rhoades on NIL

We are so thankful for the many ways you continue to support Baylor University and Baylor Athletics. Over the past five years, we've celebrated as eight Baylor sport programs have earned No. 1 national rankings, nine sports combined to win 22 Big 12 Championships and six Baylor teams have reached the pinnacle as National Champions. As we look ahead in 2023, there are even greater opportunities for Baylor Athletics, and we need your assistance in taking the next step forward.
baylorbears.com

No. 18 WBB Hosts Oklahoma State Wednesday

In the program's first-ever back-to-back road wins over top-25 teams, the No. 18/17 Baylor women proved that they can beat anyone in the Big 12. But, second-year head coach Nicki Collen said the Bears (12-3, 3-0) have to fight complacency going into Wednesday's 7 p.m. game at home against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (11-4, 1-2).
WACO, TX
texasstandard.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month

Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Retirement ceremony for Killeen Police Chief Kimble announced

KILLEEN, Texas — A retirement ceremony for Former Police Chief Charles (Chuck) Kimble will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Jan. 12, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook. The event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Kimble's retirement will...
KILLEEN, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘This could happen to anyone:’ Dangerous black mold plagues Temple homeowners

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 2021 freeze affected many Central Texans, but the effects from the freeze are still lingering for two new Temple residents. Experts said that when pipes burst in homes, there’s a likelihood for dangerous mold to grow. That’s exactly what a Temple family who moved to Central Texas from North Carolina about a year ago is dealing with today.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco hospitals report longer wait times for patients at emergency rooms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Health officials from Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Providence told KWTX News 10 they are seeing higher than normal wait times at their emergency rooms. Officials said this is due to an uptick in respiratory illness, flu and COVID-19 cases are all to blame. Kimberly...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told 6 News the woman, identified as Aurora Whitman, approached deputies in "a threatening manner" in the 300 block of Freedman Drive before 10 a.m. In response, deputies defended themselves and the public, the sheriff's office said.
CHINA SPRING, TX
fox44news.com

Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco firefighters rescue victims trapped in crash

WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital. A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.
WACO, TX

