baylorbears.com
A Letter from Mack Rhoades on NIL
We are so thankful for the many ways you continue to support Baylor University and Baylor Athletics. Over the past five years, we've celebrated as eight Baylor sport programs have earned No. 1 national rankings, nine sports combined to win 22 Big 12 Championships and six Baylor teams have reached the pinnacle as National Champions. As we look ahead in 2023, there are even greater opportunities for Baylor Athletics, and we need your assistance in taking the next step forward.
Baylor RB Coach Justin Johnson Hired By Conference Rival
The Bears have lost one of their top assistants to a conference rival
baylorbears.com
No. 18 WBB Hosts Oklahoma State Wednesday
In the program's first-ever back-to-back road wins over top-25 teams, the No. 18/17 Baylor women proved that they can beat anyone in the Big 12. But, second-year head coach Nicki Collen said the Bears (12-3, 3-0) have to fight complacency going into Wednesday's 7 p.m. game at home against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (11-4, 1-2).
Baylor Bears Land Coveted QB Sawyer Robertson
Former Lubbock Coronado provides desperately needed quarterback depth for Bears.
Liberty LB Mike Smith Commits to Baylor Bears
The Bears landed their third transfer in as many days with Liberty Linebacker Mike Smith
texasstandard.org
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month
Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
Retirement ceremony for Killeen Police Chief Kimble announced
KILLEEN, Texas — A retirement ceremony for Former Police Chief Charles (Chuck) Kimble will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Jan. 12, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook. The event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Kimble's retirement will...
Popular Waco restaurant rebuilds after fire, to serve BBQ again starting this week
WACO, Texas — Weeks after a fire destroyed the Cafe Homestead restaurant in Waco, the restaurant announced that it'll start serving BBQ again at Homestead Heritage starting Wednesday. BBQ will be served from a food trailer at 608 Dry Creek Rd. from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
KWTX
Judge throws out lawsuit by ex-Waco officer who claims he was forced to retire for outspoken views on race relations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal magistrate has thrown out a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Waco filed two years ago by a former veteran Waco police officer who claims he effectively was forced to retire after he was shunned by the department for his outspoken views on race and community relations.
KWTX
‘This could happen to anyone:’ Dangerous black mold plagues Temple homeowners
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 2021 freeze affected many Central Texans, but the effects from the freeze are still lingering for two new Temple residents. Experts said that when pipes burst in homes, there’s a likelihood for dangerous mold to grow. That’s exactly what a Temple family who moved to Central Texas from North Carolina about a year ago is dealing with today.
KWTX
Waco hospitals report longer wait times for patients at emergency rooms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Health officials from Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Providence told KWTX News 10 they are seeing higher than normal wait times at their emergency rooms. Officials said this is due to an uptick in respiratory illness, flu and COVID-19 cases are all to blame. Kimberly...
KWTX
Affidavit: Missing Waco man shot during argument; suspects decided to ‘put him out of his misery’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of Stanley Wilcox, told detectives Wilcox was wounded by gunfire during an argument inside his home and they decided they should “put him out of his misery,” an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX states.
Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in China Spring
CHINA SPRING, Texas — A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told 6 News the woman, identified as Aurora Whitman, approached deputies in "a threatening manner" in the 300 block of Freedman Drive before 10 a.m. In response, deputies defended themselves and the public, the sheriff's office said.
KWTX
Waco judge vacates gag order for upcoming retrial of ex-daycare owner charged in child’s overdose death
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco judge on Wednesday vacated a far-reaching gag order in the Marian Fraser murder case after KWTX attorneys convinced him that his attempt to restrict media coverage of her upcoming retrial is unconstitutional. Judge David Hodges, citing a “clear and present danger” that pretrial publicity...
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
fox44news.com
Waco firefighters rescue victims trapped in crash
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital. A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.
KWTX
Temple Police need help identifying suspects in Academy Sports robbery, assault of employee
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a trio of suspects in a robbery at Academy Sports on New Year’s Day. “They were seen attempting to leave with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “When confronted...
KWTX
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The woman shot Tuesday morning by McLennan County sheriff’s deputies pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting a public servant, KWTX has confirmed. Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 10 said...
