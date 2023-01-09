ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
CBS19

LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Deputies Have A Two-County Chase

On Tuesday morning, an unoccupied car and an outdoor freezer finally stopped a high-speed chase from Panola to Henderson in Rusk County. Panola County Deputies arrested Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and aggravated assault against a public servant. Investigators returned to the area after the pursuit to search for contraband but did not locate anything.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 6 – Jan. 10

Deputies charged Michael Dwayne Abrams II, 33, of Flint, with sexual assault child. Abrams was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $1 million bond. Deputies charged Dawaylon Patterell Ford, 20, of Tyler, with fail to identify, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and resist arrest search or transport. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,250.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Leaving His Child Near Busy Road

It Might Be A New Year, But The Same Problem Of "Drunk Driving" Continues In East Texas And This Story Could Have Turned Out Much Worst. Despite repeated warnings, folks continue to get behind the wheel after imbibing alcohol and putting theirs and others lives at risk....including your own loved ones. This story involves an absolutely CRAZY scene where a Tyler man was allegedly so gone off the drink that he forgot his CHILD.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Smith County commissioners approve reclassifying positions to benefit sheriff's department, jail

Certain positions at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have been reclassified after action by the Smith County Commissioners Court. At its special-called meeting Monday morning, the court heard from representatives of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Larry Smith, about what they called necessary changes that are needed to improve operations and staffing issues.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a toddler on the side of Rhones Quarter Road Tuesday night. Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was first charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500. At around 4:30 p.m., a warrant was issued for endangering a child, and the bond for that charge is $750,000. Hanna remains in the Smith County Jail.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Smith County Jail to offer training within own facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help fight a deficit of detention officers, the Smith County Jail will soon train some jailers in their own facility. In a special meeting Monday, the Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved reclassifying a jailer position to that of jail lieutenant. It’s a move that will allow jail leaders to offer state-mandated training within their own facility. Sheriff Larry Smith said the training is mandated by the state within a jailer’s first year on the job.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack

SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
LUFKIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
ORE CITY, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy