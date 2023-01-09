Read full article on original website
LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
easttexasradio.com
Deputies Have A Two-County Chase
On Tuesday morning, an unoccupied car and an outdoor freezer finally stopped a high-speed chase from Panola to Henderson in Rusk County. Panola County Deputies arrested Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and aggravated assault against a public servant. Investigators returned to the area after the pursuit to search for contraband but did not locate anything.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 6 – Jan. 10
Deputies charged Michael Dwayne Abrams II, 33, of Flint, with sexual assault child. Abrams was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $1 million bond. Deputies charged Dawaylon Patterell Ford, 20, of Tyler, with fail to identify, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and resist arrest search or transport. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,250.
Man who shot Kemp police officer through ceiling during Mabank standoff sentenced to 50 years in prison
MABANK, Texas — Arturo Cantero Lagunas was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in each of eight separate indictments for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant on January 4, 2023. The State was represented by District Attorney Jenny Palmer and First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Cox.
Tyler, TX Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Leaving His Child Near Busy Road
It Might Be A New Year, But The Same Problem Of "Drunk Driving" Continues In East Texas And This Story Could Have Turned Out Much Worst. Despite repeated warnings, folks continue to get behind the wheel after imbibing alcohol and putting theirs and others lives at risk....including your own loved ones. This story involves an absolutely CRAZY scene where a Tyler man was allegedly so gone off the drink that he forgot his CHILD.
inforney.com
Smith County commissioners approve reclassifying positions to benefit sheriff's department, jail
Certain positions at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have been reclassified after action by the Smith County Commissioners Court. At its special-called meeting Monday morning, the court heard from representatives of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Larry Smith, about what they called necessary changes that are needed to improve operations and staffing issues.
KLTV
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a toddler on the side of Rhones Quarter Road Tuesday night. Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was first charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500. At around 4:30 p.m., a warrant was issued for endangering a child, and the bond for that charge is $750,000. Hanna remains in the Smith County Jail.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk counties
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is behind bars after allegedly leading Panola County deputies on a chase into Rusk County Tuesday morning. Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Panola […]
Man Who Died Jan. 2 After Being Shot During Foot Pursuit With Local Authorities Has Been Identified
The man who died Jan. 2 after being shot during a foot pursuit with local authorities has been identified in a Custodial Death Report posted by state officials as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. The report summary for the death restated the public information release distributed to local media on Jan....
KLTV
Smith County Jail to offer training within own facility
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help fight a deficit of detention officers, the Smith County Jail will soon train some jailers in their own facility. In a special meeting Monday, the Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved reclassifying a jailer position to that of jail lieutenant. It’s a move that will allow jail leaders to offer state-mandated training within their own facility. Sheriff Larry Smith said the training is mandated by the state within a jailer’s first year on the job.
Police: Intoxicated Tyler man who left his 1-year-old baby alone in car seat on side of road now charged with child endangerment
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man arrested Tuesday night after police say he left his 1-year-old daughter alone in her car seat on the side of the road while intoxicated has been charged with child endangerment. Paul Hanna, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated for a second time...
KLTV
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
KLTV
Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
East Texas man arrested after being accused of impersonating police officer
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of impersonating an East Texas police officer, authorities said. A person called law enforcement on Jan. 7 after a man flashed their blue and red lights and made a hand signal at them to pull over, said Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department Public […]
Documents: Tyler shooting that injured 1 began with argument over blocking traffic in bank parking lot
TYLER, Texas — A shooting at Texas Bank in Tyler that left one man injured last week started after the two men involved were blocking the driveway of the parking lot with their cars and got into an argument, police documents show. Jacob Gore, 19, is charged with aggravated...
OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
KLTV
Questions about validity of shaken baby syndrome not enough to give Palestine death row inmate new trial, court rules
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - After years of courtroom scrutiny over the now-questionable science of “shaken baby syndrome,” the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decided Wednesday that doubt surrounding the cause of his daughter’s death was not enough to overturn Robert Roberson’s death sentence. Roberson, 56, of Palestine,...
KTRE
Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack
SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
KLTV
Woman arrested in connection with shooting, robbery at Tyler apartment
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant woman was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after police said she shot a man in the leg at a Tyler apartment complex and took the cash he had in his hand. Jakysia Shianne Rodgers, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail...
easttexasradio.com
Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
101.5 KNUE
