It’s True, Popular Kennewick Restaurant Owner Calls It a Day
The rumor is true. Just Joel's on Kennewick Avenue is closed. After doing a Google search, I was sad to read that the restaurant is indeed "permanently closed." Naturally, I checked Facebook to see that the Just Joel's page has been removed. There was speculation in December that the popular...
Clover Island Boat Launch Reopens
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Port of Kennewick has announced they are reopening the Clover Island boat launch as of today, Friday. The Port's Deputy CEO Tana Bader-Iglima telling Newsradio 610 KONA they had gotten the go ahead from the state Department of Ecology to reopen the boat launch, after a devastating fire caused massive damage to the launch, boathouses along the Marina and two boats, which sank, back on December 7, 2022.
So Long Old Busted Richland Building, Hello New Panda Express!
If you grew up in Richland Washington, you might recall the Red Robin that once was located at 924 George Washington Way for most of your childhood. We wrote last year about the former Red Robin building getting a new tenant and the process has now started for the renovation - hope that the old building would remain has been dashed as the City of Richland posted photos of the building before it'll be demolished to make way for the new Panda Express.
Sad: Pasco Shelter Dog Refuses Treat, Goes Tik Tok Viral Instead
This story starts off sad but hopefully has a happy ending if enough people see it. A shelter dog in Pasco Washington has gone viral on Tik Tok after not accepting a treat. Pink who resides at the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Pasco Washington appears to be so depressed that she refuses to get up for a treat after being passed up for adoption for the last 42 days.
Here’s How to Put $2000 in Your Pocket From the Broadmoor Park Complex
We're celebrating the grand opening of the Broadmoor Park Complex all month long and one lucky winner will walk away with $2000 - here's how to win!. It's easy to enter to win, just follow the Broadmoor Park Complex on Instagram - that's it! Then, at the end of January, a Broadmoor Park representative will randomly pick one of their Instagram followers to win $2000.00. Go HERE and follow Broadmoor Park on Instagram. And, remember to take a trip through the Broadmoor Park Complex (formerly Broadmoor Outlet Mall) at 5250 Outlet Drive off Sandifur Parkway in Pasco. Good luck! **No purchase necessary.
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
One Burned in Kennewick Trailer Fire
(Kennewick, WA) -- A resident inside a double-wide residential trailer escaped, but had to be taken to the hospital with minor burns, after the trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Kennewick Fire Department says this happened just before 1:30 when the home, off 2906 West 7th Avenue, right by Ely Street, ignited. Fire crews were at the scene within four minutes of the call. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from inside the home. They quickly threw water on the blaze and were able to contain it to a single bedroom. KFD says they were able to get the fire out within about nine minutes of arrival. Right now, officials say the fire rendered the home unlivable until repairs can be made.
Glamorous Nails & More Await You at the New Nail Bar & Spa in Pasco
There's a new nail spa in town, and this one comes with a twist. The all new Nail Bar & Spa is open in Pasco on Broadmoor Boulevard. Owner Kim Huynh says the location has been open for about 5 weeks. Huynh operated New York Nails in Kennewick for several years before expanding to new, larger digs in Pasco.
Animal Causes Thousands to Lose Power in Benton PUD
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton PUD says almost 3500 customers lost power over the weekend, due to the activity of an animal in the Ely substation. This happened Saturday morning when the outage was reported in the East Kennewick and Southridge areas. It's unknown exactly what the animal did to cause the power failure, but once discovered, Benton PUD crews were able to get the electricity back to customers within about 90 minutes. At the height of the outage, the utility says 3,461 customers did not have service.
Don’t Freak Out But is Ray’s Golden Lion Opening Back Up in Richland?
When I reach into my mind and think about Ray's Golden Lion while it was still open, it feels both so long ago and just like yesterday. Like many Tri-City area kids, I spent many weekends at Ray's. I was a hard-rocking metalhead/punk kid and Ray's brought in all the cool bands. Maybe that's my rose-colored glasses of nostalgia.
Freezing Fog Triggers Two Early Morning Crashes Tuesday
According to Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol, freezing fog contributed to a pair of rollover crashes. Early Tuesday morning, in the 6 AM hour WSP Troopers responded to a pair of accidents. Both were single-vehicle rollovers. One occurred north of Pasco on Highway 395, near milepost 27,...
Pickup Slams Into Umatilla Dollar General
(Umatilla, OR) -- Massive damage to a Dollar General location in Umatilla. The Umatilla Fire Protection District says this happened Monday night around 7pm off the 1400 block of 6th Street. Crews got on scene and found a lot of damage to both the vehicle, reported to be a Ford pickup truck and the store itself. One victim still inside the pickup was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.
Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Receives Honor of Excellence Award
The organization has won an award for excellence in the Hall of Honor Communications contest for the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The group is a not-for-profit corporation serving state and regional agricultural fairs and shows. Our local fair won for the 2022 flyer, By the Numbers, below. The...
Accused Richland Child Rapist Pleads Guilty
(Richland, WA) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a child over the course of five years has pleaded guilty. Richland Police say a 13-year-old girl came forward and told officers she had been molested by Matthew Lowe. Detectives then began an investigation and discovered there were more victims in the case. Lowe was arrested and yesterday took the plea deal that was before him, just before a jury was to be seated in a trial. Lowe was charged with Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. Now Lowe faces a life sentence with a possible release after he serves 17.5 years on the 2nd Degree Rape of Child count, and the maximum sentence for every other charge.
Be Prepared: Strong Winds Expected to Wreak Havoc in PNW
It wouldn't be Tri-Cities if we didn't touch on the high winds, would it?. And so it goes. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pendleton are predicting strong winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Drive with extra caution. Watch for debris on the roads. Mike McCabe with KEPR Action...
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
Should We Still Tell Strangers That Russell Wilson Played Baseball in Pasco?
So, I was working out this idea in my head for an article. I wanted to do a fun write-up on the things we as Tri-Citians say to out-of-towners to impress them. Then when I wrote down the first "flex," I realized that maybe it aged poorly. You know the one. We used to say it with pride every single day.
