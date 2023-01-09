Read full article on original website
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
Giants’ Brandon Belt farewell will make fans teary-eyed
Brandon Belt recently signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt, who is a San Francisco Giants’ former All-Star and fan-favorite, received a farewell from the team on Twitter. “Thank you, Brandon Belt, for 12 seasons in Orange and Black.”. Belt was an All-Star in 2016. He also played a...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes makes massive business move
For the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the face of the Chiefs team as a player. And now, he’s looking to become part of another sports team as an owner. According to a report from Meg Linehan of The Athletic, Patrick Mahomes is...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Four 49ers named to first-ever Players’ All-Pro Team
Four San Francisco 49ers players have been named to the first-ever Players' All-Pro Team, which the NFL Players Association organizes. Only active players are allowed to vote. In addition, they must not have missed five or more games as of Week 15 to be eligible. They are also only allowed to vote for their own position group, a position group they lined up against, and cannot vote for themselves or their current teammates.
