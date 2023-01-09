Read full article on original website
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Art Bikes Jax, Florida Theatre come together for fundraiser ride on Jan. 28Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card game against the Jaguars.
Golf Digest
The Los Angeles Chargers just dropped the saltiest Wild Card hype video in NFL history
All season long, and for as many as seasons as we can remember, the football world has scoffed at the Los Angeles Chargers. No one has been more snake bitten. No one has achieved more underachievement. They play in another team’s stadium in front of other teams' fans. They're the Chargers. That’s all you need to say.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Keenan Allen has chance to set Chargers' postseason receiving touchdown record vs. Jaguars
With two touchdowns against the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night, wide receiver Keenan Allen could set the Chargers’ all-time postseason receiving touchdown record, currently at five. Additionally, a performance with two touchdown catches would tie for the most by a Charger in a single postseason...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Wild Card vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the basics against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Wednesday, the team announced it’ll wear teal jerseys with white pants for a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. The Jaguars wore the teal-over-white combo during a Week 1 loss on the road...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule, TV: How to watch NFL playoff game
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
