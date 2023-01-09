Read full article on original website
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Mets release comically brief statement on Carlos Correa
The nearly monthlong Carlos Correa free-agency saga finally ended on Wednesday, as the star shortstop was officially reintroduced as a member of the Minnesota Twins. One of the two teams to see megadeals with the former AL Rookie of the Year fall apart in recent weeks released a statement regarding the situation on Wednesday as well.
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
MLB Insider believes Yankees will trade starting infielder
It is no secret the New York Yankees considered trading starting infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline this past summer. Torres was a target for the Miami Marlins, who were thinking of offloading SP Pablo Lopez, but the Yankees didn’t want to give up some of their premier prospects in a prospective deal.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Finishing 7-2 Is Reason For Optimism For Fans But Team Is Furious They Missed Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs this season. They lost a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and signed Mitch Trubisky to replace him on the first day of free agency. That plan lasted all the way to the NFL draft when he became a bridge quarterback to Pitt Panthers rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky had little control over who the Steelers drafted but he did have four games to prove himself and he managed to go 1-3.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Yankees have 3 lead-off options to choose from in 2023
One of the more pressing questions for the New York Yankees is who their lead-off hitter will be in 2023. The obvious choice is DJ LeMahieu, but coming off a serious toe injury that ended his 2022 campaign prematurely, the Yankees must have alternative options at the ready. Here are...
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
Steelers Cam Heyward Makes 1 Thing Clear About His Potential Retirement
Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle Cam Heyward just wrapped up his 12th season in the black and gold. While his contract has him in Pittsburgh through 2024, there are always concerns once a player starts to hit double-digit years in their tenure. For example, JJ Watt just retired after playing 12 seasons, and he looked like he had a few more left in the tank. Watt wanted to go out on a high note and not because his play was declining. While we might lament it as fans, we can certainly understand it.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone says one unit could be ‘really special’ in 2023
The New York Yankees have invested a tremendous amount of money building one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball. Aside from having Gerrit Cole, Frankie Montas, Nestor Cortés, and Luis Severino, management didn’t want to stop there. After losing Jameson Taillon to the Chicago Cubs in free agency, the Bombers looked at the tier above, inking Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract.
The Tigers Are Making Some Notable Changes In 2023
The Detroit Tigers entered last season having signed shortstop Javier Baez and with two exciting rookies ready to help the offense: Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. Things didn’t quite work out, though: Greene missed time with injury, Baez and Torkelson struggled, and the Tigers’ offense was abysmal. In...
New NBA team jumps into Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes
Zach LaVine’s status with the Chicago Bulls has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. There has been chatter of a locker room beef involving him. His frustration with head coach Billy Donovan is also a matter of public record. All of his has led to rumors...
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & Fernando Valenzuela Among Scheduled Attendees For Chris Taylor Foundation Topgolf Event
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Tony Gonsolin and Gavin Lux are among the Los Angeles Dodgers scheduled to attended the CT3 Foundation’s charity event at Topgolf El Segundo on Thursday. The night is being organized by Chris Taylor and his wife Mary for their first event in the Los Angeles area.
The Red Sox Could Have Avoided A Major Problem
The Boston Red Sox currently find themselves in a rather sticky situation. On top of losing Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, the team learned of some disappointing news on Tuesday. Trevor Story, who had been signed to a six-year contract in the spring of 2022, has undergone elbow...
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
