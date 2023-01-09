Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle Cam Heyward just wrapped up his 12th season in the black and gold. While his contract has him in Pittsburgh through 2024, there are always concerns once a player starts to hit double-digit years in their tenure. For example, JJ Watt just retired after playing 12 seasons, and he looked like he had a few more left in the tank. Watt wanted to go out on a high note and not because his play was declining. While we might lament it as fans, we can certainly understand it.

1 DAY AGO