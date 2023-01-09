ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, OH

Milan library board discusses expansion plans

By Norwalk Reflector staff
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago

MILAN — Milan Public Library invites community members to an evening with the library board of trustees and director James Tolbert discussing the recent purchase of library adjacent properties at 20 and 16 Main St., as well as plans for expansion at a special community engagement event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Milan community room.

A question and answer session will follow.

"Since both lots are quite close to library grounds, the board and I agreed it was a natural idea to expand into them if possible," Tolbert said.

The properties will be evaluated for various possible uses, including a green space for outdoor library events and the expansion of successful programs like the garden tool lending service.

This event is free and open to the public.

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
