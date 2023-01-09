ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Ohio student died after suffering 'cardiac arrest activity' at school, school says

A southern Ohio school district is mourning the death of 17-year-old Blaze Jacobs, who died Monday after experiencing cardiac arrest during class. "Blaze was a very large part of our school community," Western Brown High School Principal Heather Cooper wrote in a Monday letter to district families. Screenshots of the note have been shared by several community members on social media.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

High school student collapses, dies after suffering medical emergency during flag football

A high school student-athlete died last week after collapsing during a flag football game Thursday at her school. Ashari Hughes, 16, suffered a "medical emergency" during the game in Las Vegas. After she collapsed, campus staff members provided medical aid to her until paramedics arrived. She was taken to the hospital where she was intubated before she eventually died later that night, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Fox News

930K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy