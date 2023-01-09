When it comes to cults, America is playing catch-up. Today, we know more than we did thirty years ago thanks to popular TV documentaries and miniseries, but that is fantasy for us. For some, the inner workings of a cult is their their living nightmare. We've all heard the stories but it's difficult for many to connect with the realities. We say that could never happen to me or my family, but you just don't know. In fact, it happened here in Connecticut back in the 80's and 90's.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO