FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org
No Mystery Why ‘Clue’ a Hit for Nonnewaug Drama
WOODBURY — “Mrs. Peacock did it with the lead pipe in the lounge!”. Wild accusations similar to this flew across the stage Dec. 8 and 9 as Nonnewaug students brought this mysterious game to life. “It was very nerve-racking, but also so exciting,” said June Robinson, a freshman...
nhschiefadvocate.org
Small in Numbers, Big in Heart: Nonnewaug Gymnastics Overcomes Obstacles To Compete
WOODBURY – Nonnewaug gymnastics has struggled with their numbers for a few years now, but what they lack in numbers they make up for with talent and hard work. Consisting of six gymnasts this 2022-2023 season, Caroline Martinetto, Leah Murphy, Emily Crawford, Kylie Sherwill, Veronika Nicholas, and Izzy Deforge. The group collectively hasn’t been deterred by their size.
Brother’s Keeper: The Tale of a CT Cult Leader Who Said He Was God
When it comes to cults, America is playing catch-up. Today, we know more than we did thirty years ago thanks to popular TV documentaries and miniseries, but that is fantasy for us. For some, the inner workings of a cult is their their living nightmare. We've all heard the stories but it's difficult for many to connect with the realities. We say that could never happen to me or my family, but you just don't know. In fact, it happened here in Connecticut back in the 80's and 90's.
Hearts Break As Essex Equestrian Center Shutters
Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month. Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,. The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular...
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
These Golden Globes Winners Have Ties To Fairfield County
It turns out that many of the winners of the 80th Golden Globe Awards have ties to the Nutmeg State. The awards, held on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, were held in Beverly Hills and recognized several of 2022's best films and television shows, including movies such as The Fabelmans and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as shows such as The White Lotus.
Video Shows a Look Back at Life Along the Naugatuck River
When you search 'Waterbury - Naugatuck River', the flood of 1955 dominates the results. There is a rich history along the Naugatuck River in the Brooklyn and Waterville neighborhoods of Waterbury if you dig a bit deeper. The Brooklyn that my grandmother grew up in on Washington Ave is gone, but I just watched a video on YouTube that showcases vintage photos and real testimonials from Waterbury residents that really made me feel like I was listening to my grandma and my parents chatting about the world they grew up in.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 13 - 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Guests at The Academy of Martial Arts & Personal Development can learn skills from the “American Ninja Warrior” television show and "Star Wars" on Friday and Saturday. More information about Jedi Training here. Murder Mystery Weekend. Old...
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
WTNH.com
Doctor stresses the importance of sleep
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
New Haven Independent
Live From Ansonia, It's The Board Of Aldermen
ANSONIA — The Valley Indy made history Tuesday night by being the first news organization in the history of the world to use StreamYard to livestream a meeting of the Ansonia Board of Aldermen on The Valley Indy social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube). The Guinness Book of World...
ctbites.com
Alma Cocina Latina Opens in Norwalk With Delicious Nuevo-Latino Soul Food
Alma Cocina brings soul to Norwalk’s Wall Street area. I recently had the opportunity to visit the newly opened Alma Bistro. Just a couple of weeks old, this Latin-fusion eatery features delicious Nuevo-Latino soul food with an upscale twist and promises to be the darling of the Norwalk restaurant scene.
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
New Haven Independent
Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia
DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. “Sonsini brings with her a...
Waterbury teacher receives prestigious national award
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A teacher in Waterbury received a prestigious national award on Thursday morning. The roar of the “Lion Pride” echoed through the gymnasium as fourth-grade teacher Elaine Hill was presented the Milken Educator Award, which is a national honor presented to about 40 teachers each year. Hill is the only recipient from […]
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
'It’s frightening' | 4th-grade boy found with knife on school bus in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. — A fourth-grade boy in Norwich brought a knife onto a school bus Tuesday morning which prompted an immediate response from police and school officials. The Board of Education then sent a message to parents on how to prevent similar incidents from happening again. "I’m almost about...
Condo residents say brown water in Bristol has officials pointing fingers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Residents of a Bristol condominium complex have complaints about brown water coming from their faucets. They told FOX61 they feel helpless because no one is taking responsibility. FOX61 obtained a faucet sample that looked like Pepsi. It's coming from the Marwood Condo Complex. Specifically, the issue...
trumbulltimes.com
Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
