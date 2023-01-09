ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, CT

Daily Voice

Hearts Break As Essex Equestrian Center Shutters

Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month. Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,. The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular...
ESSEX, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org

What Do Teachers Do on Holiday Break?

WOODBURY — Whether you’re singing Christmas carols or making popcorn strings, many people celebrate the holidays in their own way. Most teachers and staff enjoy their time off from school, but for health and wellness teacher Dave Green, the work never seems to end. “I get to spend...
WOODBURY, NY
i95 ROCK

Brother’s Keeper: The Tale of a CT Cult Leader Who Said He Was God

When it comes to cults, America is playing catch-up. Today, we know more than we did thirty years ago thanks to popular TV documentaries and miniseries but that is fantasy for us. For some, the inner workings of a cult is their their living nightmare. We've all heard the stories but it's difficult for many to connect with the realities. We say that could never happen to me or my family but you just don't know. In fact, it happened here in Connecticut back in the 80's and 90's.
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
New Britain Herald

Comedy show coming to Polish American Club in Newington

NEWINGTON – The laughs should be emanating from the Polish American Club the first Friday in March. Newington Chamber of Commerce’s Comedy Night is coming to the club at 140 Wilson Ave. on Friday, March 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor stresses the importance of sleep

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies

STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
TORRINGTON, CT
CBS New York

"Super chill" black bear hibernating under CT family's home

PLAINVILLE, Conn. -- A black bear has been hibernating under a Connecticut family's home. The people who live there decided they better let it stay. "I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It's pretty crazy," one resident said. "He's massive, but he's super chill. He hasn't really done much so far."Animal officials recommended they let the bear rest until it's done hibernating, which could be several months. In the meantime, the family is posting updates on the bear's new Instagram account, Marty the Bear.
PLAINVILLE, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org

Kayci Hungerford’s Walk from the Shadows and into the Spotlight

WOODBURY — Finding out that your sister is going to be teaching the veterinary science program might go one or two ways: react in jubilation or in horror. Kayci Hungerford, the younger sister of Jesse Hungerford, who served as a long-term vet science substitute, was faced with this exact scenario. Rather than viewing her sister’s arrival with panic, Kayci saw it as an opportunity.
WOODBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Live From Ansonia, It's The Board Of Aldermen

ANSONIA — The Valley Indy made history Tuesday night by being the first news organization in the history of the world to use StreamYard to livestream a meeting of the Ansonia Board of Aldermen on The Valley Indy social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube). The Guinness Book of World...
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns

HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
HAMDEN, CT

