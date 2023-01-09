Read full article on original website
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Hearts Break As Essex Equestrian Center Shutters
Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month. Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,. The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular...
nhschiefadvocate.org
What Do Teachers Do on Holiday Break?
WOODBURY — Whether you’re singing Christmas carols or making popcorn strings, many people celebrate the holidays in their own way. Most teachers and staff enjoy their time off from school, but for health and wellness teacher Dave Green, the work never seems to end. “I get to spend...
Brother’s Keeper: The Tale of a CT Cult Leader Who Said He Was God
When it comes to cults, America is playing catch-up. Today, we know more than we did thirty years ago thanks to popular TV documentaries and miniseries but that is fantasy for us. For some, the inner workings of a cult is their their living nightmare. We've all heard the stories but it's difficult for many to connect with the realities. We say that could never happen to me or my family but you just don't know. In fact, it happened here in Connecticut back in the 80's and 90's.
FOX 61
Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
New Britain Herald
Comedy show coming to Polish American Club in Newington
NEWINGTON – The laughs should be emanating from the Polish American Club the first Friday in March. Newington Chamber of Commerce’s Comedy Night is coming to the club at 140 Wilson Ave. on Friday, March 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
WTNH.com
Doctor stresses the importance of sleep
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
iheart.com
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
Watch: CT Family Discovers Bear Hibernating Under Deck
A Connecticut resident was in for a huge surprise when investigating why his dog was afraid to go outside.Hartford County resident Vincent Dashukewich, of Plainville, told WTNH he found a black bear hibernating under his deck after he took his dog out for a walk and the dog started growling.His sis…
"Super chill" black bear hibernating under CT family's home
PLAINVILLE, Conn. -- A black bear has been hibernating under a Connecticut family's home. The people who live there decided they better let it stay. "I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It's pretty crazy," one resident said. "He's massive, but he's super chill. He hasn't really done much so far."Animal officials recommended they let the bear rest until it's done hibernating, which could be several months. In the meantime, the family is posting updates on the bear's new Instagram account, Marty the Bear.
nhschiefadvocate.org
Kayci Hungerford’s Walk from the Shadows and into the Spotlight
WOODBURY — Finding out that your sister is going to be teaching the veterinary science program might go one or two ways: react in jubilation or in horror. Kayci Hungerford, the younger sister of Jesse Hungerford, who served as a long-term vet science substitute, was faced with this exact scenario. Rather than viewing her sister’s arrival with panic, Kayci saw it as an opportunity.
FOX 61
Milford school uses silent alarm app in case of emergency, lowers response time from police
MILFORD, Conn. — A school in Milford is the first in the state to use new technology to make sure students and staff are safe in an emergency. With one push of a button, officers can respond more quickly and everyone in the building will silently know what’s going on.
Bristol Press
Family-owned jeweler in Glastonbury raises additional funds in honor of fallen Bristol police officers
A family-owned jeweler in Glastonbury has now raised over $6,000 for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. Baribault Jewelers on Monday hosted a daylong charity event in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, providing coffee, donuts and photo opportunities with police. “What an amazing outpouring of love that the Connecticut...
New Haven Independent
Live From Ansonia, It's The Board Of Aldermen
ANSONIA — The Valley Indy made history Tuesday night by being the first news organization in the history of the world to use StreamYard to livestream a meeting of the Ansonia Board of Aldermen on The Valley Indy social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube). The Guinness Book of World...
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
FOX 61
'It’s frightening' | 4th-grade boy found with knife on school bus in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. — A fourth-grade boy in Norwich brought a knife onto a school bus Tuesday morning which prompted an immediate response from police and school officials. The Board of Education then sent a message to parents on how to prevent similar incidents from happening again. "I’m almost about...
Fairfield native resurrects former country estate of famed writer Mary O'Hara
A Fairfield native is building awareness about a famous American author and screenwriter who wrote some of her best-known works in Western Connecticut.
Bird flu outbreak drives up egg prices in Connecticut
Forty-six states, including Connecticut, have seen outbreaks. Nationwide, some 40 million chickens have been euthanized because they got sick.
FOX 61
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
