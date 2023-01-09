Read full article on original website
Black Women Say Yet Another Black-Owned Hair Product Has Abandoned Them for White Market
A growing group of naturalistas has begun to express frustration towards a Black-owned hair product that has begun to market its products to White women. Ronelle Tshiela is one of them. In a recent Washington Post feature, the 23-year-old said she would travel to great distances to find Mielle Organics, a skin and haircare product line made with natural ingredients for women with natural hair.
A woman digs through the dumpster at her local Ulta store to find new and factory-sealed beauty products
An Ulta StorePhoto byMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0 According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Black Women Are Calling White Women Out for Snatching Up All the Mielle Organics Rosemary Oil
Products from this Black-owned hair line are being bought up by white women. The Mielle Rosemary Oil has become a hot grab on the market, but apparently, white women are making it difficult for Black women to get their hands on the product that was made for natural hair. The...
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
‘I work just 5 hours a week': A 39-year-old who makes $160,000/month in passive income shares his best business advice
When starting a business, it's sometimes hard to know what to prioritize, and going at it alone can be overwhelming. But there are strategies you can use to avoid common pitfalls. My mission is to teach people how to earn money from their passions. It's what I did: I went...
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
The Little-Known Story Of Marie Van Brittan Brown, The Black Woman Who Invented The Modern Home Security System
A nurse from Queens, New York, Marie Van Brittan Brown created the first video home security system in 1966, paving the way for the technology we use today. As a nurse living in Queens, Marie Van Brittan Brown was used to working the night shift. And in the 1960s, Brown’s husband, Albert, also worked unusual hours as an electronics technician.
Walmart Employee’s Response to a Customer in the Express Lane After She Is 1 Item Over Maximum Limit Sparks Debate
A new survey shows 78% believe bad behavior from customers toward employees is more common than it was five years ago. A Walmart employee shared her experience on TikTok after an angry customer hurled abuse at her after she refused to check out 21 items in the 20 items-or-less express lane.
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
The Coca-Cola Warning Label You'll Only Find Outside The US
Like just about any other law opposed by multiple governing bodies, laws concerning food and food labeling are vastly different in the United States compared to other countries. The beloved Ritz crackers consumed so commonly in America are barred from a handful of countries (including Austria, Hungary, and Iceland among others) due to partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, a trans-fat that's been illegalized in these nations, per Fox 59. Another sweet treat Americans enjoy, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, can't be found in Norway or Austria because they contain food dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. In other European countries, these snacks simply carry a warning for "adverse effects in children."
A retail worker claims that workers wear clothing from the store and put them back on the rack without washing
Clothes for salePhoto byDiego Torres Silvestre from Sao Paulo, Brazil; CC-BY-2.0 A question that shoppers always have is whether you should wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time. And the answer is almost always yes. Studies have shown that new clothes can be dirtier than they look.
Millennials bought an abandoned high school for $100,000 and turned it into a 31-unit apartment building—take a look inside
When an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was listed for sale in 2019, Jesse Wig saw an opportunity. The sellers were asking for just $100,000. The 34-year-old real estate agent bought the school and then reached out to a friend who connected him to Adam Colucci, a 35-year-old real estate investor and owner of an audio-video business.
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Non-Fiction: What Does It Mean When A White Person Begs A Black Person In America?
Racism is real and alive, and we can’t stop it. But it shouldn’t be an issue when someone is in need. Hearts representing racesPhoto byPhoto by Annelise Lords. What does that mean when a young, healthy white person begs a black person in America in a white area?
Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s
McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
Burger King Just Introduced A Brand New Meal Deal—But It’s Only Available For A Limited Time!
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
