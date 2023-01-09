Read full article on original website
Kemp puts tax cuts high on priority list for second term
Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
Kemp to begin second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Brian Kemp is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term as governor Thursday, promising across-the-board pay raises for state employees and public school teachers while questions linger about his long-term legacy even as he rides high politically. The Republican plans to use...
Candidates for vacated S.W. Georgia State Senator seat set for special election
Three candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for a special election for the Georgia State Senate District 11 seat at the end of the month.
Georgia Gov. says he wants to give taxpayers an income tax refund again… and homeowners a break too
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp spent the morning Wednesday talking to Georgia’s economic leaders about his plans for the coming year. Among his plans is $1 billion in income tax rebates to Georgians over what he calls inflation relief. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He also...
Georgia Republican lawmakers to propose 'fair tax,' eliminating income tax
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers learned Wednesday how much it might cost to eliminate the state income tax – a proposal a Republican lawmaker said he will make this year. The price tag is $3 billion in 2025. For years conservatives have broadly pitched switching to what they call...
Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
Fair Fight Action must repay GA for lawsuit costs
ATLANTA – A federal judge ruled that Fair Fight Action must repay the cost to Georgia taxpayers for defending the lawsuit. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the recovery of the costs associated with defending the State in the lawsuit of Fair Fight Action Inc. v. Raffensperger.
Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe
In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP
EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
Fulton County special grand jury hands over its findings in Georgia’s 2020 election probe
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - After months of gathering evidence and hearing testimony from some of Washington’s biggest players, a special grand jury has completed its report on the investigation into potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by former president Donald Trump. This comes about eight months...
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
FBI raided Hinesville church over possible VA fraud, according to court documents
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than six months since the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a church in Hinesville. The raid in Hinesville was connected to raids in four other cities, Augusta, Ga., Killeen, Texas, Fayetteville, N.C., and Tacoma, Wash. Now, a lawsuit filed in federal court...
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
Georgia DOT Awards $155 Million in Construction Contracts in November
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November 2022. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74 percent of the awarded funds.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $1.1 billion jackpot
ATLANTA — If you played the Mega Millions last night, you weren't a big winner. In fact, no one took home the massive $1.1 billion jackpot. However, in Georgia, a handful off people added some dough to their wallets. Four winners each took home $10,000 with four matches plus...
Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well. Gov. Kemp and his...
Kathy Woodrum
Kathy Seckinger Woodrum was welcomed into this life on September 9, 1954, by her loving parents Gideon Waldhour Seckinger and Kathleen Wendelken Seckinger in Savannah, Georgia. Over the nearly seven decades to follow, she lived a life guided by the principles of respect, kindness, and love, until her passing on...
Georgia ends motor fuel tax holiday
The state of Georgia, one of the first states to suspend the collection of motor fuel taxes in the wake of last year’s spike in oil prices, phased them out effective Tuesday. Gov. Brian Kemp, who first suspended collections in March, had been extending the suspensions on a month-to-month...
