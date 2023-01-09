Read full article on original website
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Apple Chickpea Salad Recipe
Veggie wrapPhoto bylocrifa (depositphotos) Today I will share a different snack recipe with you. Maybe there are some of you who don't like chickpeas, but I think you will change your mind after this recipe. Also, it will be a different experience for chickpea lovers.
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Cooking Corner: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad
Welcome to the Cooking Corner. On Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill joined News On 6 at noon and shared her recipe for Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad. For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE. MANDARIN ORANGE CHICKEN SALAD. Searching for an Asian-inspired salad that is loaded with flavor and lots...
Spinach and Mozzarella Chicken Casserole- Keto Friendly
This is a delicious spinach and chicken casserole, so simple to make and perfect for a cold winter night. It has creamy cream cheese and mozzarella that will be sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. This is an easy casserole and comes together quickly making this a great week night dinner. If you're following a Keto diet, this casserole is keto friendly, gluten free and low carb, so make extras - you'll want to bring for lunch! It’s the perfect chicken dinner casserole for busy weeknights!
Top five easy and customizable recipes: FOX21’s Top 5
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Supermarket prices are stretching home budgets making it more difficult to create good meals for decent prices. Here are FOX21’s top five easy and customizable meals that can be made for cheap and easily modified to create a variety of meals. Filled Sandwiches: A simple recipe using biscuit dough and preferred fillings […]
Sheet Pan Chicken- Fajitas 🌶️
Don't loose this one friends, it's a game changer. Here it is... my favorite kind of recipe! Easy to make and easy to clean up! Did I also mention it's freakin DELICIOUS! No joke, one pan and maybe one small bowl to mix the spices. It really doesn't get much easier than this. The chicken comes out juicy and tender with the perfect crisp tender veggies. This is one of our favorite weeknight dinners.
Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
Easy Creamy Chicken Ramen
Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, cream, and ramen noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles soften, about 3 minutes. Add soy sauce and chopped cooked chicken. Allow to get hot. Serve garnished with...
Thai-Inspired Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut Milk Recipe
2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh ginger, from a 2-inch knob. 2½ lb. pre-cut butternut squash (or one 3-lb butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed) 6 cups chicken broth, best quality such as Swanson. 1½ tablespoons fish sauce. 3 tablespoons sugar. 2 – 3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste...
Sheet Pan New Orleans-Style Shrimp
One of my favorite meals ever is the BBQ Shrimp from a restaurant in New Orleans. Don't let the name fool you: the shrimp isn't grilled with a sweet barbecue sauce; it's simmered in a butter and Worcestershire sauce. This sheet pan version is reminiscent of these classic New Orleans-style shrimp flavors, but made much more quickly. You'll want to have some French bread handy to sop up the extra sauce!
Easy Shrimp Toast Recipe
1 (1 ¼-ounce|35-gram) pack bean thread noodles. kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. 1 small orange bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely diced. 1 small red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely diced. 1 teaspoon minced garlic. kosher salt, to taste. for the cucumber salad:. ½...
Skillet French Onion Chicken
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I’m more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
