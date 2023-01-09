Read full article on original website
Energy Drink Company Reportedly Cheated Flo Rida of Bonuses and Stock Options — He’s Now Suing
Rapper Flo Rida is reportedly suing energy drink company Celsius, alleging the brand excluded him from tens of thousands of dollars, in addition to stock options. According to Insider, the “Low” artist sued Celsius in 2021 in Broward County, Florida, filing a claim that the company breached its 2014 contract.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams
Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Mark Cuban's Plans Pose Major Threat to CVS and Walgreens
Mark Cuban wants to start 2023 riding the momentum he's developed as the chief disruptor of the pharmaceutical industry. In one year the 64-year-old tech entrepreneur has managed to do what Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon could not do by uniting their names, their influence and the power of their respective companies: sharply reduce the prices of pharmaceuticals in the U.S.
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill
Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020. “Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read. The suit alleges that on...
Youngest billionaires in America
Stacker compiled data from Forbes to figure out who are the youngest billionaires in America. Ties in age are broken by net worth ranking.
Upworthy
CEO took a 90% pay cut to raise staff's minimum salary to $70K and the company is now thriving
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. A few years ago, Dan Price—the head of a credit card payment processing company in Seattle—did something no CEO in history would even dream of doing. Taking a paycut of about a million dollars, he introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees. While at the time, conservative organizations and news networks ridiculed the supposedly "socialist" business practice, today Price is the one laughing as his company, Gravity Payments, and its employees are thriving. Taking to Twitter in April 2021, he proudly flexed the success of his experiment.
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs
Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
CBS News
Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs
SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
AOL Corp
Layoffs are sweeping Corporate America to kick off 2023
As recession fears swirl, a fresh round of layoffs is in the works for at least four corporate giants to start the new year. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said late Wednesday the company would cut "just over 18,000 roles," a higher reduction than initially planned. Jassy's message came the same day Salesforce (CRM) said it would slash 10% of its workforce while Vimeo (VMEO) cut headcount by 11% in its second wave of reductions.
Keith Murray Claims To Have Seen Suge Knight Slap Diddy
Keith Murray is continuing his series of never before heard stories. This time, it’s a tale featuring Diddy and Suge Knight. During a recent sit-down with The Art of Dialogue, the 48-year-old disclosed that he witnessed the then Death Row Records leader slap the Bad Boy Records founder in the face. Murray recounts the alleged incident with his usual animated vigor, detailing the altercation between the two juggernauts. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Former Lawyer David KennerYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Diddy Files Entertainment Trademark For 'Diddy + 7' Reality Show “One time, we...
CNBC
This 28-year-old ex-stock trader became a self-made millionaire this year—her best money lessons for 2023
It's hard for Lauren Simmons to answer the question: "What do you do for a living?" Between clinching speaking engagements, brand partnerships, TV appearances, a book deal and executive producing a movie about her life on Wall Street, Simmons's expertise spans far and wide. And thanks to that business prowess,...
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
thehypemagazine.com
Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis
For over 30 years, through countless chart-topping hits and landmark artists, Death Row Records has stood as one of the music industry’s most iconic and culturally significant platforms. Today, it is under powerful new management. Recently acquired by Snoop Dogg, the infamous musical empire has reemerged as a multi-category cultural platform across music, fashion, entertainment, and cannabis, all united by the blockchain for a new generation.
