Read full article on original website
Related
Bailey's Irish cream poke cake: Decadent desserts
This Bailey's Irish cream poke cake is a delicious decadent treat for adults only that makes the perfect New Year's Eve party dessert. This recipe from Crayons and Cravings is so fun and easy to make and personally, I love making poke cakes because they are so moist and almost fool proof even for an inexperienced baker. Plus, there are such a large variety of flavors and ingredients that can be used, you can really make a poke cake for any occasion.
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Breakfast Ideas: Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, A Sweet Indulgence
Cream Cheese Stuffed French ToastPhoto bywww.yellowblissroad.com. Here's a truly decadent breakfast...lunch or dessert idea. Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast and it's not as hard as it may look.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Pecan praline cheesecake: Decadent desserts
Living in the South, there's no shortages of pecan trees so it should come as no surprise that there is an abundance of recipes that we use including pecans. From pies, cookies, ice cream and cakes, pecans dishes can be found just about everywhere. Even candied pecans are a sweet treat, sold at our local fairs and festivals. So, if you love cheesecake and are craving a decadent dessert filled with so much goodness, this pecan praline cheesecake recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen will hit the spot.
Recipe: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque
Pictured: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque |Photo byV. Sheree Williams. Servings: 2 / Prep Time: 40 minutes / Cook Time: 10-12 minutes. 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs Seasoning, divided.
Food & Wine
Oatmeal Cream Pies
If you loved oatmeal cream pies as a kid, you need these next-level versions, created by Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader of Chicago’s Loaf Lounge. This oatmeal pie recipe features tender, chewy cookies made with oats, dark brown sugar, molasses, and toffee bits. A light, creamy vanilla filling is the perfect complement. This recipe makes 25 cookies — perfect for a party or gathering, or refrigerate a few for later.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
EatingWell
Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole
Heat oil in the saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high and whisk in milk and cream cheese. Whisk until the cream cheese is incorporated and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan. Add the broccoli, cauliflower and chicken and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.
Epicurious
Lemon-Poppy Seed Tart
A lemon tart is a classic for a reason: simple, bright, and always a crowd-pleaser. This version features a poppy seed shortbread press-in crust and a puckery, custardy filling that sets on top as it bakes. Both parts come together in a food processor, so assembly is breezy and cleanup minimal—and the result boasts all the flavor and punch of curd without any added stovetop cook time.
Sweet Kolaches Recipe
Finding similarities between Texas and Czechia may not seem intuitive if you haven't been to either place. However, a quick search (or visit!) is sure to bring mention of kolaches. The New York Times explains that the baked good was introduced to Texas by Czech immigrants back in the 1800s. Since, it has become ubiquitous in the Lone Star State, where you can pick up sweet and savory kolaches just about everywhere.
delishably.com
Homemade Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli Recipe
It is difficult to determine who invented the specific recipe for ravioli filled with ricotta cheese and spinach, as it is a common and traditional filling for ravioli in Italian cuisine. Ravioli, which are small pockets of pasta filled with a variety of ingredients, have a long history that dates back to ancient Rome.
Try this low-carb baked Brie en croute for a gorgeous holiday appetizer
The sweet and savory combination of melted Brie and sweet, tart cranberries is the star of this unique, low-carb baked brie recipe.
A Fast Weeknight Meal of Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs
Tomatoes and eggs are a classic combination in many Chinese home kitchens, although the match is not restricted to East Asia: just think about how many people eat their scrambled eggs with ketchup. And it makes sense that this simple stir-fry is a mainstay, given the speed with which it comes together and that it uses pantry ingredients most households that cook Asian cuisines always have on hand. Plus, the sweetness of tomatoes (amplified by some sugar) and some bright aromatics makes a protein-packed meal of basic eggs an exciting treat.
Comments / 0