Which stadium is TCU and Georgia playing in for the national championship?

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It’s been quite a 12 months for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The L.A. home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers (for now) hosted the Super Bowl in February of 2022, with the hometown Rams winning the 56th edition of the NFL title game.

Nearly a year later, SoFi Stadium will host another title game: Georgia and TCU will play for a national championship in college football on Monday night, with the Bulldogs looking for their second straight title and the Horned Frogs hoping to get a first one since 1938.

So now you know the answer to where Monday’s game will be!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

