ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mike Rogers steps down from committee role after lunging at Matt Gaetz during Speaker vote

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xfk5P_0k8iYwTK00

A GOP lawmaker who was at the centre of an awkward clash on the House floor is stepping down from a major committee after issuing an apology.

Mike Rogers of Alabama was seen being physically restrained by a colleague, Richard Hudson, as he spoke to Matt Gaetz on the floor of the House last Friday. The shocking moment ended after just a few seconds, but the fallout is apparently continuing.

On Monday, Mr Rogers announced that he was stepping down from the GOP steering committee, an all-Republican group that determines committee assignments for the GOP caucus in the lower chamber. His decision comes as a key player in the anti-McCarthy rebellion, Byron Donalds, was appointed as his apparent replacement.

Mr Rogers confirmed the news to Politico on Monday , while noting that his decision was not yet finalised and would likely take place later in the week.

His confrontation with Mr Gaetz was one of the most widely viewed moments of the explosive speaker’s race, which concluded just after midnight Saturday morning after 15 rounds of voting. No party had seen their top choice for speaker lose on the first ballot in 100 years.

The voting was marked by sharp-tongued words in the press as well as on the House floor, where both parties traded verbal abuse with each other as well as a small group of GOP holdouts opposed to the swift election of Kevin McCarthy to the role.

The confrontation in question occurred near the end of the pitched floor battle, and ended with Mr Rogers being grabbed by the face and hauled away by his fellow congressman.

Another GOP representative who was seated next to Mr Gaetz for the exchange told reporters afterwards that he thought he might have had to “drop” Mr Rogers if a full fistfight broke out.

“People shouldn’t be drinking, especially when you’re a redneck, on the House floor,” the Republican congressman said of his colleague to CNN after the near-brawl.

“I would drop him like a bag of dirt,” he added. “Nobody’s gonna put their hands on me. Nobody’s gonna threaten me.”

Mr Rogers would later issue an apology to Mr Gaetz and acknowledge the incident on Twitter.

“@RepMattGaetz and I have a long and productive working relationship, that I am sure will continue. I regret that I briefly lost my temper on the House Floor Friday evening and appreciate Matt’s kind understanding,” wrote Mr Rogers.

The exact words Mr Rogers said to Mr Gaetz before he was pulled away are still unknown. Regardless, it has been reported by multiple outlets that he was threatening to use his position on the steering committee to punish rebel lawmakers with reduced or unfavourable committee assignments.

But the departure from steering is not likely to mark a real disgrace for the congressman; he is still set to chair the House Armed Services Committee in the new Congress.

It was a bizarre end to an already chaotic week; many political observers expect a similar kind of chaos to follow the GOP’s House caucus throughout 2023 and beyond thanks to the extremely slim majority that their party holds in the chamber.

Comments / 117

Nunya Business
3d ago

understand what? that they are fixing to go after social security and Medicare? that they all are a complete embarassment? understand What?

Reply(7)
31
Sundown Lightfoot
3d ago

Meanwhile, while that staged pansy outburst was unfolding, Greenbean had Trump on her cell phone so he could be updated and call the shots.

Reply(5)
19
Colleen Talbot
3d ago

And so the bribes for votes payouts starts ... Byron Donalds gets a plum committee role. Who from the 20 hold-outs is next?

Reply(1)
11
Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress

Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.The pair, who are often spotted walking together in the Capitol, made headlines just last month after they were seen ignoring a Capitol Police officer’s stated commands ordering them to pass through a nearby metal detector before entering the House floor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech.The two were talking to a scrum of reporters about Tuesday’s election for House speaker — the two are both members of a rebel...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz’s demands include a committee to investigate FBI, as he calls McCarthy a ‘desperate guy’

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday continued hitting out at Kevin McCarthy’s unsuccessful bid to be elected as Speaker of the House, after the latter failed his sixth consecutive leadership election in the span of two days.“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote and I am ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” the Florida Republican said, going against Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier that day saying Mr McCarthy “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB.”Mr Gaetz, normally a staunch Trump ally,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy