Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowdKristen WaltersFlossmoor, IL
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More
The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane on Future: ‘It's Hard Not to Think About It'
Hawks' Kane on future: 'It's hard not to think about it' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The March 3 trade deadline is less than two months away, and Patrick Kane will be one of the biggest potential trade chips on the market. With the holidays behind us and the...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane out Thursday against Avalanche
Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane will not play Thursday against the Avalanche with a lower-body injury.
Look: NBA World Shocked By Zach LaVine's Decision Tonight
Some old-school basketball fans lament the NBA's rise of three-pointers. Yet even the most stubborn traditionalist would acknowledge that a player should fire away from behind the arc if down three during the final seconds. The Chicago Bulls faced that scenario Wednesday night, trailing 100-97 to ...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Not Contemplating Shutting Himself Down for Season, as of Now
Injured Kane not contemplating shutting himself down, as of now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Kane has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury after he took a hit from San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov late in the third period during a 5-2 loss on New Year's Day. He was seen wincing on the bench, although he played his final shift of the game.
Detroit Red Wings and Leafs face off in crucial playoff positioning matchup
The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday evening, looking to avenge their 4-1 loss to the Leafs on Saturday. The Leafs enter the game with a three-game win streak and a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings are struggling with a 4-5-1 record over the same period.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Avalanche
The Blackhawks will meet the Avalanche for the second time this season at the United Center Thursday night. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look for the third consecutive victory on Thursday night as they take on the Colorado...
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Avalanche after overtime win
Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche after the Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime. Chicago has a 10-25-4 record overall and a 1-9-1 record in Central Division games....
Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.
Yardbarker
Three Chicago Bears players earn PFF All-rookie honors
The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a rebuild and the only way to know if the rebuild is going well is if some of your youngest players are doing well. Three players from the Chicago Bears had decent seasons and were rewarded in kind by the folks at ProFootball Focus. Two draft picks and a UDFA earned ProFootballFocus All-Rookie honors. Safety Jaquan Brisker, left tackle Braxton Jones and linebacker Jack Sanborn were selected for their efforts this season.
