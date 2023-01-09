ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS



The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More

The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: NBA World Shocked By Zach LaVine's Decision Tonight

Some old-school basketball fans lament the NBA's rise of three-pointers. Yet even the most stubborn traditionalist would acknowledge that a player should fire away from behind the arc if down three during the final seconds. The Chicago Bulls faced that scenario Wednesday night, trailing 100-97 to ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Not Contemplating Shutting Himself Down for Season, as of Now

Injured Kane not contemplating shutting himself down, as of now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Kane has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury after he took a hit from San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov late in the third period during a 5-2 loss on New Year's Day. He was seen wincing on the bench, although he played his final shift of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Avalanche

The Blackhawks will meet the Avalanche for the second time this season at the United Center Thursday night. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look for the third consecutive victory on Thursday night as they take on the Colorado...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Blackhawks host the Avalanche after overtime win

Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche after the Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime. Chicago has a 10-25-4 record overall and a 1-9-1 record in Central Division games....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Three Chicago Bears players earn PFF All-rookie honors

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a rebuild and the only way to know if the rebuild is going well is if some of your youngest players are doing well. Three players from the Chicago Bears had decent seasons and were rewarded in kind by the folks at ProFootball Focus. Two draft picks and a UDFA earned ProFootballFocus All-Rookie honors. Safety Jaquan Brisker, left tackle Braxton Jones and linebacker Jack Sanborn were selected for their efforts this season.
CHICAGO, IL

