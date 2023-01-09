Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help
The Browns will look to add talent to their roster this off-season, especially at the wider receiver position. There are two possibilities if they elect to go all-in for the 2023 season, both of whom have played with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the past.
3 best Texans head coaching candidates to replace Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith on Sunday night after a single season in charge. The team is once again searching for a head coach after the Texans fired David Culley a year ago. Houston’s vacancy has its drawbacks and positives. The major drawback has to be the concerns about...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Cardinals have reportedly put receiver DeAndre Hopkins up for trade. Should the Cowboys make a call to Arizona to inquire about the three-time All-Pro?
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
The Wrath Of Sean Returns And He Goes In On Nick Caserio & The Texans
The Wrath Of Sean Returns And He Goes In On Nick Caserio & The Texans
Rob Parker: Houston Texans Should be Under Investigation by the NFL
Rob Parker explains to Chris Broussard why he's suspicious of the Houston Texans organization, which just fired head coach Lovie Smith.
Sources: Texans' HC interview requests include 49ers' Ryans, Eagles' Gannon
The Houston Texans have begun the search for their next head coach. Houston has requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, as well as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. The Texans - who...
'Lovie's Middle Finger': Could Texans Still Draft No. 1 QB with No. 2 Pick?
Despite getting the late-season win and playing their way out the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Houston Texans may still get their guy.
The Media Column: After missing the playoffs again, how valuable is Belichick to the Patriots’ brand?
How valuable is Bill Belichick to the New England Patriots’ brand? After missing the playoffs again, it’s a question that Robert Kraft is probably asking.
Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton
The Houston Texans have requested permission to interview a Super Bowl-winner in ex-Saints coach, Sean Payton
NFL announces potential neutral site venue for AFC Championship
The National Football League has announced the venue for the AFC Championship if the Bills and Chiefs should meet in that contest.
Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Sister says Razorback great Peyton Hillis off ventilator, ‘doing great’
The sister of former Razorback great Peyton Hillis is sharing welcome news about his recovery.
Thunder’s Jalen Williams Looks Like an Early Steal From 2022 Draft
One of OKC’s rookies from the 2022 lottery is starting to look like a future star behind ultra efficiency.
