ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KQED

Newsom's Proposed Budget Keeps Most Housing, Homeless Funding Intact. Advocates Want More

Amid a looming $22.5 billion deficit, California housing advocates expressed relief that Gov. Gavin Newsom is largely keeping funding for housing and homelessness programs intact in his 2023–24 budget plan. But, they said, it’s insufficient to meaningfully reduce homelessness across California. “We were relieved to see that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy