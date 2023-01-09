Lost in translation: FEMA sent ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information to Alaska Natives impacted by Typhoon Merbok

Read full article on original website
Related
mixfmalaska.com
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
webcenterfairbanks.com
The EPA announces plans to reject Alaska’s state improvement plan
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE: On January 9 a U.S. District Court Judge ruled that the State of Alaska is allowed to intervene in a lawsuit, Citizens for Clean Air v. Michael S. Regan, which is trying force the EPA to either approve or disapprove the state’s implementation plan.
kinyradio.com
EPA proposes to fail Fairbanks’ Air Implementation Plan and blocks the state from defending plan
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Despite the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) attempt to exclude the State of Alaska, on Jan. 9, a U.S. District Court judge granted the State’s motion to intervene in a case that involves regulation of the Fairbanks region’s air quality. Despite the U.S....
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Director appointed to the Division of Public Assistance
Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the Department of Labor and Workforce development reported a population growth of 450 people. Breaking, for a second year in a row, the declining population trend the state has seen from 2016 to 2020.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Part of the same system’: DOJ investigates similarities between Indigenous boarding schools, mental health treatment facilities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Paul Ongtooguk grew up witnessing countless instances where his friends were shipped off to boarding schools. “You would just be loaded onto a plane and taken to a school,” Ongtooguk said. “A village would get emptied out during the fall of any students who were high school age eligible.”
radiokenai.com
State To Cover Transportation Costs For Some Livestock Feed
The Alaska Division of Agriculture is launching a new program in support of food security in Alaska. Funded under the Food Security Agriculture Incentive Grant Program in the State of Alaska Fiscal Year 2022 Supplemental Budget, this grant opportunity is in response to the current shortages of Alaska Grown livestock feed that will require livestock farmers to import feed barley with unaffordable and uneconomic transportation costs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska public assistance director abruptly leaves position
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health. The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9. Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
kinyradio.com
Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium opens registration for 'Heart Matters'
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – February is National Heart Health Month which promotes taking daily steps to decrease the risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. To empower Southeast Alaskans and provide them resources and incentives to prioritize their health, SouthEast Alaska Regional Health...
From abortion to zoning: Short summaries of every bill in the 33rd Alaska State Legislature
Each year, members of the Alaska Legislature introduce hundreds of bills. They’re all listed on the Legislature’s website, alongside a bunch of other information, including who’s sponsored it, and as the bills get heard by legislative committees, more information about the bills gets added. But from the time bills are first introduced to the time […] The post From abortion to zoning: Short summaries of every bill in the 33rd Alaska State Legislature appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska lawmakers look to increase school funding in upcoming legislative session
With the start of Alaska’s next legislative session right around the corner, many lawmakers are talking about boosting education funding. The baseline funding the state gives to school districts — known as the Base Student Allocation, or BSA — has, essentially, not changed since 2017. At the same time, the cost of pretty much everything has gone up, and districts are facing severe budget shortfalls and wrestling with difficult decisions, like closing schools, eliminating positions and increasing class sizes.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s State Public Assistance director is no longer in her post following news of months-long waits for food stamps
Division of Public Assistance director Shawnda O’Brien is no longer in her post. A voicemail message on O’Brien’s state cell phone on Monday said she was no longer serving as the division’s director. “You’ve reached the voicemail for the Division of Public Assistance,” the message said....
omahanews.net
Officials weigh banning bait to hunt bears in Alaska national parks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The National Park Service proposed a rule banning bear hunters in Alaska from using bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, when hunting within Alaska's national preserves. The practice of using bait has been criticized as cruel by animal rights supporters, and the park service said...
Dunleavy appoints Brett Huber to chair of Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of Brett Huber as the Chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Huber has nearly 30 years of public policy and oil and gas industry experience and will occupy the public seat. “With Mr. Huber’s vast knowledge and background in resource...
arctictoday.com
On Alaska’s Arctic coastline, a battle is on to limit harm from permafrost thaw
Nearly 20 feet below the ground of a field of open tundra in the nation’s northernmost community, an icy world gives a picture of the ancient past and the future of this part of the Arctic. Embedded in the walls of a tunnel is frozen peat, its features perfectly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy appoints former aide to Alaska oil, gas commission
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state. Dunleavy’s office on Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Preparing for Extreme Weather
Alaska is often referred to as a land of extremes, but recent record breaking weather events across the state have challenged communities and drained local emergency response funds. How will more intense storms affect Alaska in the next decade and how can state and local governments use data to plan and budget for keeping people safe? We discuss adapting for an extreme weather future on this Talk of Alaska.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Bernard Chastain appointed as director for Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Bernard Chastain has been appointed as the new director of the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division by Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. Colonel Chastain has worked for the Alaska Department of Public Safety since 1998 as a wildlife trooper. Chastain most recently worked as a...
Comments / 1