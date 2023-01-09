Read full article on original website
Watch Lionel Messi turn on the style and finish stunning team goal in first game back for PSG following World Cup win
LIONEL MESSI was the star of the show in his first game since the World Cup as PSG beat Angers 2-0. The forward has had a few weeks off since his historic World Cup win but showed no signs of rustiness on his return. Messi started in attack alongside Neymar...
BBC
Al Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes deal to back Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr say his contract does not include any commitment to back a Saudi Arabia bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Reports claimed Ronaldo will earn 200m euros (£177m) to promote the bid on top of his annual salary of £177m. But the...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the Real Madrid line-up from the Champions League final against Valencia in 2000?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle United line-up from the game against Leicester...
Yardbarker
Three Premier League clubs move ahead of Juventus in the race for midfielder
Juventus could miss out on adding Sergej Milikovic-Savic to their squad despite pursuing his signature for much of the last few seasons. The Serbian is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A since he moved to Lazio and has continued to keep them competitive with fine showings. Milinkovic-Savic has...
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Transfer news LIVE: Joao Felix flies to London for Chelsea move as Inter Miami still want Messi amid PSG extension links
CHELSEA are closing in on the signing of Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season and he has been pictured on his way to London!. The Blues have verbally agreed to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. And now,...
Yardbarker
Tottenham star makes huge decision over his future in the aftermath of the World Cup
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has made the decision to retire from international football following France’s defeat in the 2022 World Cup final. After 14 years with the national team, the goalkeeper has decided to step away from international duty at the age of 36 and will now solely focus on the last years of his club career.
Post Register
Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi plays first game since World Cup triumph, scores as Kylian Mbappe-less PSG beat Angers
Lionel Messi scored on his return to club soccer after his FIFA 2022 World Cup win with Argentina as Paris Saint-Germain ran out 2-0 winners over Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. Messi and Hugo Ekitike got the goals as top beat bottom in Le Championnat, but it was far from a classic at Parc des Princes as the hosts laboured to victory.
Kevin Prince-Boateng asked if he ever confronted Luis Suarez about THAT Ghana handball during their time as Barcelona teammates
The Ghanaian has no problem with what Suarez did during that infamous World Cup 2010 quarter-final fixture
FIFA 23’s TOTW 11 headlined by Harry Kane and Casemiro
Check out the current Team of the Week in FUT.
Joao Felix’s Chelsea shirt number revealed after loan transfer from Atletico Madrid as he hopes to break curse
CHELSEA have confirmed their fourth January signing with Joao Felix arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. The Portugal star completed his move to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to get his first taste of Premier League action against Fulham on Thursday. Felix joined...
Al Nassr release Cristiano Ronaldo statement regarding World Cup reports
Al Nassr have denied that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes a commitment for him to back Saudi Arabia's prospective 2030 World Cup bid.
ng-sportingnews.com
Joao Felix Chelsea debut: When new signing will play and chances he features vs Fulham
Chelsea have been by far the busiest Premier League club early in the winter transfer window, attempting to navigate a squad waylaid with players either injured or in poor form. The latest to arrive is Joao Felix, who comes to London on a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid. Joao...
Soccer-Chelsea sign forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chelsea have signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday. British media reported Chelsea will pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for Felix.
BBC
Remy Siemsen: Leicester City sign striker from Sydney FC
Leicester City have signed Australia striker Remy Siemsen from Sydney FC. Siemsen, 23, has made 150 appearances in her career to-date and has four international caps for Australia. "To be joining such a prestigious club is exciting for myself and my family," the striker said. "We've all grown up watching...
How to Watch the IIHF Women’s World U-18 Championship Quarterfinals - Sweden v. Slovakia, Finland v. Czechia | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following an exciting preliminary round at this year’s IIHF Women’s Under-18 World Hockey Championships, four countries have the chance to win their way into the semifinals on Thursday. Watch women’s hockey on ESPN+. SWEDEN vs. SLOVAKIA. When: Thursday, January 12. Where: Ostersund Arena (Ostersund, Sweden) Time: 10...
Yardbarker
Southampton Line-Up vs Manchester City Confirmed; Mislav Orsic On Bench
Southampton are the side that stand in the way of Manchester City making it to the Carabao Cup semi-finals with Nathan Jones' side hoping a cup run will help their shocking league form which has them bottom of the Premier League table. Manchester United have made it to the last...
CBS Sports
Christian Pulisic injury: Chelsea, USMNT winger to be sidelined for much longer than expected
When manager Graham Potter spoke before Chelsea's FA Cup tie with Manchester City last weekend, he stated that American Christian Pulisic would be out for "weeks." But now that more time has passed and further examination has taken place, Pulisic's knee injury seems much more severe. In Potter's pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of Chelsea's match against Fulham, he said that Pulisic is going to be out for a couple of months.
