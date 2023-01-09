ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Three Premier League clubs move ahead of Juventus in the race for midfielder

Juventus could miss out on adding Sergej Milikovic-Savic to their squad despite pursuing his signature for much of the last few seasons. The Serbian is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A since he moved to Lazio and has continued to keep them competitive with fine showings. Milinkovic-Savic has...
Yardbarker

Tottenham star makes huge decision over his future in the aftermath of the World Cup

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has made the decision to retire from international football following France’s defeat in the 2022 World Cup final. After 14 years with the national team, the goalkeeper has decided to step away from international duty at the age of 36 and will now solely focus on the last years of his club career.
Post Register

Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
Reuters

Soccer-Chelsea sign forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chelsea have signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday. British media reported Chelsea will pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for Felix.
BBC

Remy Siemsen: Leicester City sign striker from Sydney FC

Leicester City have signed Australia striker Remy Siemsen from Sydney FC. Siemsen, 23, has made 150 appearances in her career to-date and has four international caps for Australia. "To be joining such a prestigious club is exciting for myself and my family," the striker said. "We've all grown up watching...
Yardbarker

Southampton Line-Up vs Manchester City Confirmed; Mislav Orsic On Bench

Southampton are the side that stand in the way of Manchester City making it to the Carabao Cup semi-finals with Nathan Jones' side hoping a cup run will help their shocking league form which has them bottom of the Premier League table. Manchester United have made it to the last...
CBS Sports

Christian Pulisic injury: Chelsea, USMNT winger to be sidelined for much longer than expected

When manager Graham Potter spoke before Chelsea's FA Cup tie with Manchester City last weekend, he stated that American Christian Pulisic would be out for "weeks." But now that more time has passed and further examination has taken place, Pulisic's knee injury seems much more severe. In Potter's pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of Chelsea's match against Fulham, he said that Pulisic is going to be out for a couple of months.

