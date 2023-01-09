Read full article on original website
purewow.com
‘The Bachelor’ Is Back! Meet Zach Shallcross’s Season 27 Contestants
Season 27 of The Bachelor is officially underway. Today, ABC released a first look at the contestants who will vie for Zach Shallcross’s heart on the next season of The Bachelor, which will premiere on January 23. The network shared the names and photos of 30 single women on Instagram, and the competition looks fierce.
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Abasolo Says “No, No, No!” To Her Sister Ever Being On The Show
Even though former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Abasolo met her now-husband on the show, when it comes to her younger sister Heather Camille Lindsay ever competing on The Bachelor, that’s a hard pass for big sis. On January 3, 2023 Rachel shared a video of herself shielding her sister from the camera, as a track of someone singing […] The post Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Abasolo Says “No, No, No!” To Her Sister Ever Being On The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
tvinsider.com
Chris Harrison Says He Lost 20 Pounds, Was ‘Scared to Death’ After ‘Bachelor’ Exit
In the premiere episode of his new podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, Chris Harrison, former host of ABC’s The Bachelor franchise opened up about what happened after he left his longtime emcee gig in 2021. At the time, Harrison was heavily criticized for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Today’s Carson Daly chokes back emotion as he mourns tragic death of close friend tWitch in new live TV segment
TODAY host Carson Daly has choked back his emotions and tears during a live TV segment about the death of his friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. TWitch died by suicide on Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles motel room at the age of 40. On Thursday morning, Today aired a segment...
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
bravotv.com
Shep Attended (a) Craig’s Wedding and It Looked Amazing: Details
The Southern Charm cast member revealed that he made a “bold and adventurous” decision at the nuptials. Shep Rose may not be ready for marriage himself, but being a wedding guest has become his “specialty.”. The Southern Charm-er started 2023 by traveling to Cape Town, South Africa,...
Doc Martin fans horrified as Martin Clunes left fighting for his life in horror car crash in final ever episode
DOC Martin fans were left horrified after Martin Clunes' titular character was left fighting for his life in a horror car crash in the final ever episode. The ITV series came to an end a few weeks ago, but fans were treated to one last hoorah with the Christmas Special.
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”
Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler Says Playing Emmett Till’s Mother Required ‘Complete Attention and Reverence’
This story about “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. You may well find that you can’t quite shake the haunted look in Danielle Deadwyler’s eyes in “Till” or forget about her anguished cries of grief. As Mamie Till-Mobley, whose civil rights activism was born from the blood of the brutal murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett, Deadwyler is masterful, bringing nuance to a woman whose pain was unimaginable and whose resolve to make change from her tragedy was unrivaled. To step into such a role was nothing if not intimidating — and while the actress didn’t hesitate to take the job, she knew it also required some caution.
‘After The 90 Days’ Exclusive Preview: Loren & Alexei Argue Over Little Shai’s Modeling Career
Loren is back for round two with wanting her son, Shai, to start modeling in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 19 episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. Loren admits that she tried modeling with Shai last year, but it didn’t go so well. She’s hoping this year will be different.
TV Reporter Jessica Robb Struggles To Speak And Stand, Tells Anchor 'I'm Not Feeling Very Well'
The reporter fended off trolls after her on-air emergency and said there was a "reasonable explanation for what happened."
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Killing Effie Would Be a Major Mistake
Fans are convinced that Tariq killing Effie would be a major mistake on 'Power Book II: Ghost'
Dolly Parton Joins Call Me Kat for Tribute to Late Star Leslie Jordan: 'We're Happy That You're at Peace'
On Thursday's episode, the country icon shared a heartbreaking eulogy and sang a verse from a song she recorded with Jordan In an emotional ending to Thursday's Call Me Kat, country icon Dolly Parton made a surprise appearance to pay tribute to late star Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who died at 67 in a car crash in late October, was one of the main stars of the Fox show, which paused production following his death to take time to grieve. Jordan played Phil, the head baker at Kat's (Mayim...
CMT
Jelly Roll Talks Upcoming Documentary And Gives Advice To Reality Stars Serving Time In Prison
Critically acclaimed rapper turned country hitmaker Jelly Roll is an open book. The “Son Of A Sinner” singer appeared on The Bobby Bones Show to discuss his forthcoming documentary, which will detail his unconventional upbringing in the juvenile justice system. The friendly giant also gave first-hand advice to Nashville-based reality star Todd Chrisley, who is scheduled to start his 12-year sentence at a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, FL, on Jan. 17.
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Tribute to 'tWitch' Recalling 'Where It All Started'
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss served as the beloved DJ and an executive producer of Ellen DeGeneres' long-running talk show.
Ines de Ramon Rocks Crop Top & Jeans After Skipping Golden Globes With Brad Pitt
Ines de Ramon was out in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, looking effortlessly chic in a crop top and jeans. The 30-year-old girlfriend of Brad Pitt skipped the Golden Globes with her beau the night before but it didn’t seem to bother her as she looked stylish in her outfit.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Sam Mitchell faces life-changing decision in Ricky exit story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Sam Mitchell is set to make a huge decision that could see her life go one of two ways next week. Viewers will know that Sam has been reconnecting with former flame Ricky Butcher over the last month, going on a date and rekindling their passion from the 1990s.
