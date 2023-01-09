ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Cosby Survivor’s Documentary Debuts A Week After Comedian Says He Plans To Tour

By NewsOne Editor
 2 days ago

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

A new documentary about the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault has been released just one week after the comedian told media outlets he was planning to return to the stage this year.

The Case Against Cosby, which premiered Sunday night on CBC Gem, takes an inside look into the impact of sexual trauma as Andrea Constand and five other Cosby survivors explore the stages of healing with world-renowned physician and best-selling author Gabor Maté.

Constand, a central figure in the documentary, was the only woman of the 63 who successfully brought charges against Bill Cosby.

FROM CBC.CA

Andrea Constand, a Canadian basketball player who found success on high school and U.S. college teams, was working as director of operations for the Temple University women’s team in Philadelphia when she met Bill Cosby.

On January 6, 2004, Cosby assaulted Constand; she spent the next 15 years pursuing justice.

With intimate access to Constand and her family, The Case Against Cosby reveals how one woman’s unstoppable courage and search for justice helped raise the voices of an entire generation of women seeking lasting change.

An important aspect of the film was its ability to show the importance of understanding trauma, moving in the direction of healing, and doing it together as a community.

“It’s really uncomfortable. It’s really, really painful,” Constand told Yahoo . “I get emotional just sitting here thinking about a couple of the women who had never done any therapy in their lives, and what it was like to be there and to hold their hands.”

The docuseries debuted just once a week after Bill Cosby announced to the world he was making a comeback in the comedy arena.

On Dec. 28, Bill Cosby appeared on the radio program WGH Talk with host Scott Spears. During the interview, Cosby was asked if he could be making a return to stand-up comedy, and he responded, “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

According to Variety , Cosby’s rep confirmed that the 85-year-old is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

Click here to learn more about The Case Against Cosby.

