msn.com
Android spyware strikes again targeting financial institutions and your money
A new version of Android malware known as SpyNote is now attacking financial institutions around the globe, and it's pretty no-joke alarming. The malware combines spyware and banking Trojan characteristics and has targeted well-known banks, including HSBC. Hackers are also increasingly using the SpyNote malware to secretly observe and modify...
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons to Use an Encrypted Email Service
It's practically impossible to use a computer or a smartphone without an email account. Most of us have a few, and we use them for a variety of purposes; from registering to social media sites, over signing up for newsletters, to communicating with friends and colleagues.
Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy for Mac review
Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy is a simple, easy-to-use antivirus for Mac with quick scans but few extras that takes its toll on a system’s performance while scanning.
TechRadar
VLC media player is being hiajcked to send out malware
Cybercriminals have been discovered abusing the popular VLC multimedia player to deliver Cobalt Strike beacons to targets in Australia. The campaign includes SEO poisoning and the Gootkit loader malware (opens in new tab) and targets victims searching for healthcare institutions in Australia. The malware was discoverd by Trend Micro, with...
Microsoft is pulling the plug on Windows 7 support — what it means for you
Microsoft has ended its extended security updates for Windows 7, pushing users with older devices to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11.
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
theblock.co
Bill Gates dismisses the metaverse's potential to achieve internet-style growth
Bill Gates weighed in on web3, the metaverse and artificial intelligence in his latest Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. Bill Gates downplayed the growth of web3 and the metaverse, instead backing artificial intelligence as the next revolutionary technology. In his 11th Ask Me Anything on Reddit, the Microsoft co-founder...
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
makeuseof.com
What Is Cloud Malware? Types of Attacks and How to Defend Against Them
Everything is moving into the cloud. The more data gets in the cloud, the more malicious actors get interested in attacking cloud platforms. The attackers use...
How To Scan Your iPhone For Malware
Malware — and other forms of digital virus — is often an irritation at best, and can be devastating at worst. Whether it's through security exploits, data breaches, or plain old social engineering, dealing with unwanted software on your iPhone is no fun. These infections can lead to...
theblock.co
Crypto execs agree lending needs to mature, outgrow its cliquish nature to thrive
Crypto’s credit crisis was underpinned by a lack of diversity in counterparties, according to Diogo Monica, co-founder of crypto financial services provider Anchorage. Panelists at the CFC Conference in St. Moritz agreed that decentralized lending could also play a larger role in the crypto credit market. Crypto lending needs...
Social Media Giants TikTok, YouTube, Snap Face Major Lawsuit
The lawsuit alleges that the companies are doing harm to children.
theblock.co
Crypto market maker CyberX raises $15 million led by Foresight Ventures
Crypto investment firm Foresight Ventures led a $15 million Series A round into digital asset market maker CyberX. The deal follows several fundraises by market makers in the digital asset space in recent months, including Brussels-based Keyrock and decentralized market-making protocol Arrakis Finance. Crypto investment firm Foresight Ventures led a...
theblock.co
Bank of International Settlements outlines policy approaches to ban, contain or regulate crypto
The global group of central bankers outlined three approaches to addressing risks in crypto markets, including banning in extreme cases. Central banks could develop their own digital currencies to “encourage sound innovation,” the BIS report suggests. The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) suggests that authorities can take three...
theblock.co
Crypto players lament sputtering OTC trading as mistrust flourishes post-FTX
One executive told The Block that the impact of lower volumes and tighter spreads could mean OTC desks would be “lucky” to print $20 million in revenue this year. Spot volumes on exchanges reached $357 billion in December from a peak in May 2021 of $2.23 trillion, according to The Block Research.
theblock.co
Coinbase, crypto-related stocks buoyant as traditional markets slide
With bitcoin above $19,000, crypto-related companies are trading higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are trending lower. Crypto-related stocks from Coinbase to Hut 8 are trading higher, bucking the trend for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which are sliding. Bitcoin has been trading firmly above $19,000 over the past hour,...
theblock.co
Bitcoin approaches $19,000, rises 8% following inflation data
Bitcoin is up 8% over the past 24 hours, buoyed by U.S. inflation data. CPI fell 0.1% month-on-month in December. Ether and altcoins were higher on the day, although bitcoin led gains. Cryptocurrency prices are surging following the U.S. inflation report and crypto-related stocks were mostly higher. Bitcoin was trading...
The Verge
Apple gives small businesses a direct link to its listings and a way around Google
Apple will soon start displaying more detailed and accurate business listings, all thanks to the company’s new Business Connect tool. The feature, which Apple announced on Wednesday, lets businesses claim and edit their listings across Apple’s services, similar to Google’s method for allowing businesses to make changes to the way their information appears on the search engine and Google Maps or Twitter’s recent addition of a Location Spotlight for business profiles.
104.1 WIKY
Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access – Manager Magazin
BERLIN (Reuters) -Google and Porsche are in talks over a possible deal to allow Google Apps to be used in Porsche cockpits, German business magazine Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing managers from both companies. A focus of the deal would be access to Google Maps, the report added. Spokespeople...
