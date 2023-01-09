ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Android spyware strikes again targeting financial institutions and your money

A new version of Android malware known as SpyNote is now attacking financial institutions around the globe, and it's pretty no-joke alarming. The malware combines spyware and banking Trojan characteristics and has targeted well-known banks, including HSBC. Hackers are also increasingly using the SpyNote malware to secretly observe and modify...
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons to Use an Encrypted Email Service

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's practically impossible to use a computer or a smartphone without an email account. Most of us have a few, and we use them for a variety of purposes; from registering to social media sites, over signing up for newsletters, to communicating with friends and colleagues.
TechRadar

VLC media player is being hiajcked to send out malware

Cybercriminals have been discovered abusing the popular VLC multimedia player to deliver Cobalt Strike beacons to targets in Australia. The campaign includes SEO poisoning and the Gootkit loader malware (opens in new tab) and targets victims searching for healthcare institutions in Australia. The malware was discoverd by Trend Micro, with...
shefinds

Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
theblock.co

Bill Gates dismisses the metaverse's potential to achieve internet-style growth

Bill Gates weighed in on web3, the metaverse and artificial intelligence in his latest Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. Bill Gates downplayed the growth of web3 and the metaverse, instead backing artificial intelligence as the next revolutionary technology. In his 11th Ask Me Anything on Reddit, the Microsoft co-founder...
BGR.com

How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
makeuseof.com

What Is Cloud Malware? Types of Attacks and How to Defend Against Them

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Everything is moving into the cloud. The more data gets in the cloud, the more malicious actors get interested in attacking cloud platforms. The attackers use...
SlashGear

How To Scan Your iPhone For Malware

Malware — and other forms of digital virus — is often an irritation at best, and can be devastating at worst. Whether it's through security exploits, data breaches, or plain old social engineering, dealing with unwanted software on your iPhone is no fun. These infections can lead to...
theblock.co

Crypto execs agree lending needs to mature, outgrow its cliquish nature to thrive

Crypto’s credit crisis was underpinned by a lack of diversity in counterparties, according to Diogo Monica, co-founder of crypto financial services provider Anchorage. Panelists at the CFC Conference in St. Moritz agreed that decentralized lending could also play a larger role in the crypto credit market. Crypto lending needs...
theblock.co

Crypto market maker CyberX raises $15 million led by Foresight Ventures

Crypto investment firm Foresight Ventures led a $15 million Series A round into digital asset market maker CyberX. The deal follows several fundraises by market makers in the digital asset space in recent months, including Brussels-based Keyrock and decentralized market-making protocol Arrakis Finance. Crypto investment firm Foresight Ventures led a...
theblock.co

Crypto players lament sputtering OTC trading as mistrust flourishes post-FTX

One executive told The Block that the impact of lower volumes and tighter spreads could mean OTC desks would be “lucky” to print $20 million in revenue this year. Spot volumes on exchanges reached $357 billion in December from a peak in May 2021 of $2.23 trillion, according to The Block Research.
theblock.co

Coinbase, crypto-related stocks buoyant as traditional markets slide

With bitcoin above $19,000, crypto-related companies are trading higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are trending lower. Crypto-related stocks from Coinbase to Hut 8 are trading higher, bucking the trend for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which are sliding. Bitcoin has been trading firmly above $19,000 over the past hour,...
theblock.co

Bitcoin approaches $19,000, rises 8% following inflation data

Bitcoin is up 8% over the past 24 hours, buoyed by U.S. inflation data. CPI fell 0.1% month-on-month in December. Ether and altcoins were higher on the day, although bitcoin led gains. Cryptocurrency prices are surging following the U.S. inflation report and crypto-related stocks were mostly higher. Bitcoin was trading...
The Verge

Apple gives small businesses a direct link to its listings and a way around Google

Apple will soon start displaying more detailed and accurate business listings, all thanks to the company’s new Business Connect tool. The feature, which Apple announced on Wednesday, lets businesses claim and edit their listings across Apple’s services, similar to Google’s method for allowing businesses to make changes to the way their information appears on the search engine and Google Maps or Twitter’s recent addition of a Location Spotlight for business profiles.
104.1 WIKY

Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access – Manager Magazin

BERLIN (Reuters) -Google and Porsche are in talks over a possible deal to allow Google Apps to be used in Porsche cockpits, German business magazine Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing managers from both companies. A focus of the deal would be access to Google Maps, the report added. Spokespeople...

