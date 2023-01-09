ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Should the Red Wings buy or sell at the trade deadline?

The Detroit Red Wings seem to have taken a bit of a step forward in their rebuild, as for the first time in several years, they see themselves lingering around a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season. So with the trade deadline approaching, it puts the Red...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

2023 NHL trade deadline preview: New York Rangers

With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re bringing you one deadline-focused story each day at Daily Faceoff. Today we’re going to setup the deadline for the New York Rangers. 2023 Trade Deadline Countdown: 51 Days. NEW YORK RANGERS. Current Record:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Scouting MTL-SEA, and the Boston Bruins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken. Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens – Seattle Kraken game include the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, and Vegas Golden Knights.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin, and Mattias Ekholm

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Dylan Larkin should get eight years from the Red Wings. David Pagnotta: Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period on Detroit Red Wings pending free agent Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Irfaan Gaffar: “We’ll start with the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Statsies: Canucks blow a multi-goal lead for the 10th time this season vs. Penguins

The Vancouver Canucks decided to stop playing once they reached a 3-0 lead, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 after giving up five unanswered tallies. This loss marks yet another chapter in a season of underperformances, where the Canucks find themselves closer to the San Jose Sharks in the bottom of the standings than their expansion neighbours Seattle Kraken in 10th. There’s a lot to get to in this one, so without further ado:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins PP Needs To Take Advantage of Canucks Poor PK

PITTSBURGH - It is truly no secret that the Pittsburgh Penguins have had a pretty bad power play in recent games. The Penguins have gone 0/21 in their last four games with a man advantage and are in need of a major turnaround in that department. Just before this stretch...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen

The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Canucks’ Brock Boeser drawing “more realistic” interest on trade market

The Athletic hockey insider Pierre LeBrun provided an update on the Brock Boeser trade market on Wednesday as part of his latest “Trade Rumblings” column. Boeser is in the midst of arguably his best stretch of the year so far but remains surrounded by the trade rumours that have dogged him all season long. The 25-year-old forward has eight goals and 24 points through 32 games with the Canucks to start the 2022–23 regular season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Ty Smith Earning Regular Role with Penguins

PITTSBURGH - It’s only been five games, but Ty Smith continues to stand out on the Pittsburgh Penguins blue line and is starting to look worthy of a full-time NHL job. There were some growing pains at the very start, but that was expected when the Penguins were forced to put Smith in an awkward spot to start his tenure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospect Report: Post 2023 WJC

The Montreal Canadiens still have a varied portfolio of prospects playing at different levels across several leagues around the globe. The World Junior Championship (WJC) took the attention of Habs fans thanks in large part to the Canadiens having seven prospects participating in the tournament, including four who earned medals. Because of this, some prospects may have slipped out of view, and because of that, we look to the others that deserve our attention.
FOX Sports

Lightning host the Canucks after Kucherov's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (17-20-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vancouver Canucks after Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the Lightning's 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay has gone 16-4-1 in...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Report: Oilers, Senators interested in Wild's Dumba

The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday. Dumba carries a $6-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end. He recorded four goals and seven assists in 39 games this season while averaging 21:07 of ice time per contest. His underlying numbers have been poor this year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Jake Chiasson gets moved to the Saskatoon Blades at the WHL trade deadline

The Western Hockey League trade deadline came and went today, and one of the names moved was Jake Chiasson, the Edmonton Oilers fourth-round pick (116th overall) from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Chiasson was moved from the Brandon Wheat Kings to the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a 2023 WHL 1st round pick, a 2025 WHL 2nd round pick, and a conditional 2026 WHL 2nd round pick.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens recall Jesse Ylonen for first time this season

For the first time this season, the Montreal Canadiens have recalled Jesse Ylonen from the minor leagues. His addition brings in another young forward for Martin St. Louis to help mold as the team languishes at the bottom of the standings. Ylonen, 23, was picked with the 35th overall selection...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins place Tristan Jarry, Ryan Poehling on injured reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a couple of curious moves today, clearing several roster spots at the same time. Mark Friedman has been assigned to the minor leagues, while Ryan Poehling and Tristan Jarry have been placed on injured reserve. Each of their stints are retroactive to their most recent appearance – Dec. 30 for Poehling and January 2 for Jarry.
