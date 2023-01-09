Read full article on original website
A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook Benefits Salthawk Community Support January 21st
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
Buhler Bowlers Sweep Collegiate to Open 2023 Campaign
WICHITA, Kan. – The Buhler bowlers opened the 2023 season Tuesday with a sweep of Wichita Collegiate at the Alley in Wichita. The Crusaders are back on the lanes Thursday to Mulvane at 3:00 p.m. at The Alley in Hutchinson.
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
Doris Jane Arnold
Doris Jane Arnold passed away January 11, 2023, at the MTM Boarding Care Home in McPherson at the age of 99, just shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Hillsboro, Kansas on April 3, 1923, to John F. and Estella Frieda (Entz) Klassen. Doris was the granddaughter of Dr. J.J. Entz, a medical doctor of Hillsboro (1897-1932). Doris was baptized during her 8th grade year on May 2, 1938, in the First Mennonite Church. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1941 and graduated from Venus Beauty Academy that same year. She got her cosmetology license and started Klassen Beauty Shop in Hillsboro, KS.
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
Bullpup All-State KMEA Selections
WICHITA, Kan. – After a year where McPherson High School witnessed incredible musicians, speakers, debaters, actors and actresses take the top spot in a 6-1A race, they are once again up to big things. The MHS Thespians just finished their All-State performances, and on the heels of their big...
Guy Herbert “Herb” Corbet
Guy Herbert “Herb” Corbet, 75, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away January 10, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born December 9, 1947, in Sabetha, Kansas, the son of Dale and Mable (White) Corbet. Herb has resided in Lyons since 2000, formerly of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Southeast High School, Oklahoma City with the class of 1966. Herb was a truck driver and equipment operator. He served in the United States Air Force from June 10, 1966, until his honorable discharge on Jun 9, 1972. Herb attended the First United Methodist Church, Lyons. He was a member and held various leadership roles in the following: El Reno Masonic Lodge #50, El Reno, OK, Masonic Scottish Rite, Valley of Guthrie, Guthrie, OK, ISIS Shrine, Salina, KS, and Queen Esther #32 OES, Lyons, KS. Herb was honored to go on the Veteran’s Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, snowmobiling, wood craft, racing his remote-control racecars, and most of all having family time. On May 16, 1987, Herb was united in marriage with Rae Helen (Dressler) Humbert in El Reno, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Tammy (Jim) Wilmoth, Darlene Reimer, Maxine (Keith) Branson, and Glenda Gilpin; four grandchildren, Elliot, Jacquelyn, Miranda, and Zac; seven great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cody, Jaydon, Madison, Megan, Sanger, and Tia; nieces; nephews; fraternal brothers, sisters; and friends. Herb is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth Dale Corbet. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 16, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew and Pastor Tom Reazin officiating with Masonic rites. Military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Burial will be at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 2:30 until 4:30 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to ISIS Shrine Travel Fund, Salina, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
Hesston boys earn big win, as Swathers basketball sweeps Lyons
The Hesston boys ran rampant, and showed signs their best basketball might be coming, as the two-time reigning Class 3A state champion Swathers scored the first 16 points Friday and went on to crush Lyons 71-29. After the hot start by Hesston, Lyons tried to crawl back int the game,...
Reno County Community Members Participate in Kansas Dept. of Agriculture Tour
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst wanted to give elected officials and other interested people an opportunity to understand the Kansas Department of Agriculture and how tax money is spent, the development of crops that enable agriculture producers to earn more profit and how the KDA, Kansas State University and the world interact.
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Norman “Norm” Mark Hosterman
Norman “Norm” Mark Hosterman, 61, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, surrounded by family at McPherson Health & Rehab. He was the owner and operator for Wheatland Welding prior to becoming a Police and K-9 Officer for McPherson Police Department. Norm was born...
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Salina Rescue Mission: People without homes find community
Mike Smith, 62, was born and raised in Salina. After graduating high school from Salina Central, he served in the Army National Guard. And when his contract with the Army was fulfilled, he went to work as a laborer building retaining walls in Nebraska. "I was raised knowing that after...
Warriors Eclipse the Century Mark, Never Trail in Road Win
Ottawa, Kan. – Sterling never trailed in a great road win over Ottawa University. When Sterling played their best, it looked like they were unstoppable, at other times, however, they caused a little worry. In the end, the Warriors fought through some adversity to bring home a 102-89 victory over the Braves.
Strong Second Half Propels Bullpups to Homecoming Sweep of Mulvane
McPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Bullpup Basketball teams completed the first phase against their AVCTL Div. III opponents on Friday, defeating the Mulvane Wildcats 60-30, in the girls game, and 71-48 in the boys contest. It was a slower start to the first half than what McPherson Bullpup Girls...
Two Killed in Crash
A driver and his passenger were both killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night near the Butler County community of Benton. According to the Kansas Highway patrol, the crash happened when a Toyota Prius failed to yield the right of way to a Ford F150 pickup truck as it entered K 254 Highway at an intersection. The car was hit on the driver’s side. Both vehicles left the road and entered the center median, with the car coming to rest on its passenger side.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Lady Warriors Trounce Braves on the Road
Ottawa, Kan. – It was all Lady Warriors all the way once again Wednesday night as Sterling claimed another big road win. Sterling scored the first 14 points and never looked back against the Ottawa University Braves in Ottawa. Sterling College cruised to another conference victory defeating the Braves 99-66.
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
